Catalan City Hall

Application will be next Thursday (30).

The Municipality of Catalão, through the Municipal Health Department/Epidemiological Surveillance Center, calls people with a high degree of immunosuppression, who received the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 more than 28 days ago, to apply the third dose . And it also invites adults who received the second dose until the 30th of August.

The immunization will take place this Thursday (30), from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Community Center for the Elderly and at the Hospital Materno Infantil.

The following immunosuppressed people may be immunized:

• with severe primary immunodeficiency;

• in chemotherapy (cancer);

• solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

• people with HIV/AIDS;

• using corticosteroids at doses ≥ or equal to 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for more than 14 days;

• in use of immune response modifying drugs;

• with auto-inflammatory diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases;

• patients on hemodialysis;

• people with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases.

It is necessary to bring a document with a photo, CPF, vaccination card proving the 2nd dose, SUS card and medical report proving comorbidity (ORIGINALS AND COPIES).

ASCOM – City Hall of Catalan