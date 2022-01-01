Cats have caused more than 100 house fires in the last 3 years in South Korea

The cats are believed to have started the fires by turning on electric stoves, the department said. Cats can turn on electric stoves by jumping on touch-sensitive buttons and, once overheated, the appliances can catch fire.

Four people were injured in the fires, of which just over half started while the pet owners were away, the statement added.

“Cat-related fires are still going on recently,” said Chung Gyo-chul, a department official. “We advise families with pets to pay extra attention, as fire can spread widely when no one is home.”

The department also advised pet owners to remove flammable objects, such as paper towels, from the stove. Authorities suggested the use of electric stoves with self-locking function to avoid the risk of fire.

According to the department, pet-related house fires are on the rise in Seoul.

Between January and September 2019, there were 31 fires — a significant increase from just eight in 2016. Most of these accidents were caused by cats, he added. And the problem is not limited to South Korea.

According to the American Humane Association, pets are responsible for about 1,000 house fires in the United States each year.

The association encourages owners to cover or remove stovetops as a safety measure and says owners should discourage their pets from interacting with the stove.