Cavani at Corinthians? United coach gives a statement that can move those who dream of the Uruguayan

Edinson Cavani has an undefined future in Europe and is of interest to clubs in Brazil, such as Corinthians, but his departure should not be the simplest

Having Edinson Cavani is the consume dream of many fans of Brazilian teams, more specifically the Corinthians, which today is the club that monitor more closely the situation of the Uruguayan striker of the Manchester United.

But, if it depends exclusively on the will of Ralf Rangnick, coach of the red devils, Cavani’s future will pass far away from Brazil.

In an interview with a reporter from Disney Channels Natalie Gedra, after the United’s Premier League victory over Burnley, the acting commander of the current English runners-up admitted to having talked to Cavani about his future and made it clear that he would not want to lose him.

“I had a few conversations with him, we talked about his situation. He knows from day one that I desperately need him to stay, that I don’t want him to leave,” Rangnick said.

“He is one of the very few players in our squad who can play head-to-head and back to goal. We desperately need him,” concluded the coach.

After starting the season with few opportunities, Cavani won the position and went on to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. He has scored just two goals in ten games for the club, having scored 17 times in the previous year.

In addition to being in the sights of Corinthians, the star who shone for napoli and PSG before arriving in England it also arouses the interest of other clubs, among them the Barcelona.