Cavani celebrates a happy New Year with Brazilian music, and Corinthians fans see ‘signal’ – 01/01/2022

Corinthians’ dream of consumption in this transfer window, Edinson Cavani stirred up the club’s fans on social media during his New Year’s Eve party. Manchester United’s center forward published a video with “Happy New Year” wishes with a Brazilian song in the background, and there were people who saw an “indirect” from the Uruguayan.

“Happy New Year everyone”, wishes Cavani in a story posted on Instagram. In the short video, he is hugged by the woman Jocelyn while holding their youngest son, Silvestre. In the background, “Morango do Nordeste” plays, a song released in 2000 by the group Karametade, which was also a huge success in Uruguay.

Cavani’s social networks have been invaded by Corinthians fans since the club showed interest in hiring him, in recent weeks. In the most recent publication, also a reference to the New Year, the overwhelming majority of the more than 11,000 comments are from Brazilians.

“Come be happy at Corinthians,” said one fan. “It will be announced soon,” wrote another. And there were even those who noticed Brazilian music and saw a possible sign of a transfer from the center forward.

In fact, however, Corinthians at the moment is just waiting for a position from the Uruguayan. At 34, he still has a market in Europe, also arouses the interest of Barcelona and may not even leave Manchester United now, after all, he has a contract until June. To UOL Esporte, the brother and manager of Cavani stated that there was no proposal, only a survey. Still, the expectation at Parque São Jorge is for a definition in the coming weeks, during the European transfer window.