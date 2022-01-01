Celtics Legend and 10x NBA Champion Sam Jones Dies at Age 88 | nba

The Boston Celtics and American basketball fans have lost one of the biggest names in NBA history. One of the team that dominated the tournament with nine Massachusetts franchise titles in the 1960s, with a career total of ten, Sam Jones was hospitalized and died at the age of 88 on Thursday night.

Teammate of the legendary Bill Russell, the greatest champion in NBA history with 11 titles, Jones was known as “Mr Clutch” or in translation “The Sniper” for his extreme skill in hitting shots. It is on the list of the 50 greatest players in NBA history and has had the number 24 removed for good. Jones is also in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The team that plays in the last round of the year against the Phoenix Suns paid tribute with a minute of silence at the opening of the game.

Sam Jones was born in North Carolina and played for the local university before being selected in the 1957 draft by the Celtics. In twelve seasons, he was a ten-time franchise champion, participated in five All Star Games. Tied with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics are the greatest NBA champions with 17 titles in history.

The Massachusetts franchise on its twitter profile left a message in support of the Jones family.

– The Jones family is in our thoughts as we mourn the loss of Sam Jones and we fondly remember the life and career of one of the greatest champions of American sport – read the message on twitter.

In a statement released by the NBA, Commissioner Adam Silver also paid tribute to Jones and wrote that Jones will be remembered as one of the most productive champions in all of professional sports.

2 of 2 Sam Jones was part of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1960s — Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Sam Jones was part of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1960s — Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

– His selfless style, decisive performances and characteristic gridlock were the marks of an incredible career that has included 10 NBA titles in 12 seasons with the Boston Celtics. An HBCU legend at the University of Central North Carolina and a member of the NBA’s 25th, 50th, and 75th anniversary teams, Sam was a beloved teammate and respected competitor who played the game with dignity and class. We mourn the death of a basketball giant and send our deepest condolences to Sam’s family and the Celtics organization.