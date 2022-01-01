Celtics Trample the Suns in Day of Mourning Death of Idol Sam Jones | nba

In an afternoon of mourning the death of one of their main idols, the Boston Celtics managed to close the year with an imposing victory over the vice leader of the NBA Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns, by 123-110. that filled TD Garden to bid farewell to 2021, coach Ime Udoka’s team ended the negative streak of 3 straight losses in the regular season and can dedicate the victory to Sam Jones.

Second player with more NBA titles and champion 10 times for the Celtics between 1957 and 69, the 88-year-old former player passed away this Friday after a long period of hospitalization. With an impeccable first half, opening up to 30 points of advantage, Boston managed to manage the advantage well, with a great performance by Robert Williams III, who got his first double triple in the NBA (10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) and 4 blocks, Jaylen Brown (24 points and 11 rebounds) and Marcus Smart (24 points and 8 rebounds).

1 of 2 Sam Jones is honored in Boston ahead of game against the Suns — Photo: Getty Images Sam Jones is honored in Boston ahead of game against the Suns — Photo: Getty Images

With the second best campaign in the West, the Suns now have 27 wins and 8 losses, while Boston is tenth in the East (17-19). This Sunday, the Celtics receive the Orlando Magic, while Phoenix travel to face the Charlotte Hornets.

This Friday’s clash was the second meeting between Boston and Phoenix this season. On December 10, the Celtics could not keep up with the Suns team with few players in their 111-90 defeat in Phoenix.

2 of 2 Jaylen Brown in the Suns Duel — Photo: Getty Images Jaylen Brown in the Suns Duel — Photo: Getty Images

Still without their main player Jayson Tatum, out of the way due to Covid-19 protocol, Boston started by surprising the Suns in the game. Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III managed to control the actions at TD Garden, reaching a 12-point advantage over the hosts in the first quarter: 32 to 20.

With an almost 60% advantage on the pitch, the Celtics increased their advantage in the second quarter. With a great use in baskets of 3 (54%), especially Payton Pritchard (check the video below), with 100% in 3 attempts, Boston came to open 30 points (67 to 37). Phoenix, with 34% on the pitch, was an easy prey in the game, with glimpses of Jalen Smith and Cameron Johnson. The first half ended at 67-41 for the home team.

Phoenix returned with another posture in the third quarter, well defensively and opening 23-10, with Jalen Smith turning the scorer with 19 points. Despite the Suns’ comeback, the Celtics managed to find each other in the match. Robert Williams III reached a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds) with a beautiful dunk and the end ended 100-77.