Ceni turns the year around without a ‘headache’ with a limit on foreigners

Coach Rogério Ceni starts 2022 without the headache of having to leave some foreigners out of the São Paulo matches. Last season, São Paulo had eight athletes born outside Brazil and often had to cut some of them due to the limit imposed by the CBF.

In competitions organized by the entity, clubs can only list up to five foreign athletes for matches. As the final stretch of the season had eight players born outside Brazil, São Paulo was forced not to use some of them.

At the end of last season, Orejuela, Benítez, Galeano and Rojas left São Paulo. The first one was loaned to Grêmio, the other two did not renew their respective loans, while the last one did not have its contract extended.

Rigoni, Calleri, Gabriel Neves and Arboleda remained in the tricolor cast, who renewed their contract with São Paulo after a true soap opera involving several businessmen who claimed to have a power of attorney to represent the defender.

Tricolor can even hire one more foreign player than Rogério Ceni, even so, they won’t have any problems relating them. If two athletes born outside Brazil land in Morumbi, the coach will again have to “sift” the group of outsiders on a weekly basis.

