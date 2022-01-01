Challenge for Ronaldo, Fábio has already accepted ‘sacrifice’ by Cruzeiro in Serie B

On November 12, Cruzeiro announced another contract renewal with goalkeeper Fábio. But, soon, the goalkeeper will have to negotiate again with the Cruzeiro direction.

After the agreement reached last month, 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) in Cruzeiro were sold to Ronaldo. The former attacker stipulated a ceiling for the payroll and will have to make cuts and adjustments to reach the stipulated value. This is nothing new for Fábio, who has already gone through this situation after Raposa’s relegation.

As happened about two years ago, the goalkeeper is open to renegotiate with Cruzeiro.

According to UOL Esporte’s results, a change of club is not something that is in Fábio’s plans, who has been at Toca da Raposa since 2005. At 41 years old and very identified with the celestial shirt, Fábio is close to completing 1,000 games for the Cruise. In what may be the last season of his career, the goalkeeper doesn’t want it to be outside Belo Horizonte.

From the management side, the importance of the player is not something that escapes, not only because he is one of the biggest idols in the club’s history. But also for being the captain of the group, seen as an essential leadership for the dispute of yet another Serie B. Therefore, he must have special treatment from Ronaldo’s team.

Adapting to a new reality at Toca da Raposa is something the veteran goalkeeper got used to, by the way. In 2019, Fábio had Cruzeiro’s second biggest contract, only behind striker Fred. Shirt 1 received more than R$ 650,000 per month. But, with the downgrade and the financial crisis experienced by the club, it was stipulated that R$ 150,000 would be the salary cap.

The board proposed a salary renegotiation for all athletes with a current contract. In the case of Fábio, who at the time had a relationship until the end of 2020, he started to receive the stipulated amount, and the difference was divided into several installments, with the first payment scheduled for May 2021.

The expectation was for access to Cruzeiro, which did not happen, making the agreement made impossible. Therefore, Fábio still has this outstanding amount to receive from Cruzeiro. A new contract was signed for 2021, and the team captain’s salary was above the ceiling established for 2020, but far below what he received until 2019. R$4.5 million per month, Fábio signed for an amount considered compatible with his importance and also within the club’s financial reality.

However, with the change in command, Cruzeiro will have a payroll of around R$ 1.5 million/month – many players will have to sit down and renegotiate the values. Not only Fábio, but also some veterans, such as Rômulo and Marcelo Moreno, in addition to all the reinforcements announced for 2022.

