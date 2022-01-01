challenges and achievements for the sign in 2022

Word of the year: confidence

Challenges of the year

Was respecting each other’s time, conditions and demands difficult until now? Know that, in 2022, the challenge remains. This can be felt with an emphasis on the professional and affective sectors. Everything to do with Saturn in Aquarius, which receives aspects of Mercury in March, July, and September—good months for negotiations.

In December you will have to choose whether to go or stay. A different challenge related to your position in the world may arise between May and November. Then you will need to refresh yourself and watch the current trends. Otherwise, you can be faced professionally. Centralizing everything in your hands and not splitting decisions are bad strategies.

Other challenges lie in the intimate environment, indicated by two eclipses. One of them lunar, on May 16, that forces him to abandon some situation or issue connected with his family. The other eclipse, solar, takes place on October 25th and brings important changes that require adaptation.

Achievements of the year

Jupiter in Aries signals victories and expansions that should bring joy throughout 2022. That’s because the prosperity star transits Aries between May 11th and October 29th, expanding the doors of perception and bringing intelligence. The planet will retrograde between June and October, with September being the slowest month in terms of events. Great, however, to rethink life and goals!

In May, Jupiter forms a beautiful aspect with Neptune. With both in Pisces, we can expect more self-knowledge, empathy, understanding of important life issues, financial success, and personal achievement.

On the next summer solstice, December 21st, Jupiter returns to Aries. The great benefit will bring the possibility of conquering new horizons, living in another city, completing an important course, improving the knowledge of a language, traveling and succeeding in justice demands.

Advice from the Stars for 2022

Seriously reflect on your partnerships, including love ones. Nothing needs to go, but renovations are needed. When you feel that something is crystallized, ask yourself if it is worth continuing. These reflections will be stronger in March, June and September.

Take your intuition and dreams seriously, as you will have a clearer vision between April and May, as Jupiter and Neptune signal. It will be possible to guide you better through your feelings.

Beware of someone who claims to be a friend but approaches you only to gossip and undermine your trust in your loved ones. This goes for the entire second semester.

By Barbara Abramo (@barbara.abramo), astrologer from Universa.