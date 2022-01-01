Check out 27 cars that said goodbye to the market in 2021

List includes models that were no longer manufactured and also those that had their imports stopped. There are also end of engines and versions

We entered the last day of 2021 and there is still a car falling off the roof. Today (31/12), it was time for Fiat Grand Siena and Doblò to have their official rest. The casualty list already has 27 confirmed models, but there are still others that won’t hit 2022, such as the WR-V, bringing the list to 28 cars. Some models were no longer offered for commercial reasons or for not meeting the new Proconve PL7 emissions regime. The list also includes the end of the Troller brand in Brazil.

The list also includes versions and engines that were no longer offered such as the S10 that lost its 2.5 Flex engine.

Ford

The list of cars that said goodbye to the market in 2021 started as early as January when Ford shut down local production and killed Ka, Ka Sedan and EcoSport at once.

Ford closed the plants in Camaçari (BA) where the three models were produced and also the Taubaté (SP) plant, where engines were produced.

The brand also stopped Edge imports.

With the end of local production, the American brand became an importer and started to operate in a more Premium segment with the arrival of imported Bronco and also van Transit.

troller

Early in the year when he dropped the bombshell of the end of its local production, Ford also confirmed the end of Troller and consequently the end of the T4. The Brazilian market’s root SUV had its production closed in the last quarter.

Ford came to have buyers for the brand, but in the end it chose to sell only the facilities, which ended up alienating those interested. After all, a factory without a brand and a model is of little use.

Honda

Honda, in its line renovation, killed the Civic, which was its first car to be produced in Brazil at the Sumaré (SP) plant. The midsize sedan was nationalized in 1997 in its sixth generation until the end of 2021 when the tenth was discontinued.

In the case of the Civic, it will be a goodbye, as the brand will return with the medium sedan via import. The eleventh generation is already being tested in Brazil, but it is clear that the medium sedan will have another position in the Brazilian market and should act more as a niche model.

Launched in the country in 2003, the Fit is another car that says goodbye to the market and also had its death confirmed in Brazil. The hatchback minivan had three generations produced here. The fourth came to be evaluated, but in the end it was not viable and the manufacturer will act in the segment with City Hatch.

Brother in body and soul of the Fit, the WR-V has not had its end officially confirmed. But as it didn’t have updates to meet the Proconve PL7 program, the SUV is no longer produced either.

The WR-V will continue to be sold until March, when the deadline to invoice cars produced until December 31, 2021 ends.

Toyota

In March, the list of Toyota cars that bid farewell to the market began with the end of the Etios and Etios Sedan offering in March. But the compact duo is still in production to serve other markets. Launched in 2012, Etios was an Indian project to serve emerging markets.

The pair were equipped with 1.3 and 1.5 engines with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission options.

In August, Toyota confirmed the end of Camry and Prius imports. Toyota also ended the flex versions of Hilux and SW4 putting an end to the 2.7 Flex engine.

Fiat

Fia Uno, Grand Siena and Doblò are the brand’s cars that said goodbye to the market in 2021. The first two for commercial reasons and the third for not meeting the PL7 emissions program.

one and Grand Siena could continue in production if Fiat wanted to, but for commercial reasons they were discontinued. Mobi will follow with the 1.0 Fire EVO engine and the 1.4 Fire EVO will follow on Strada and also on Fiorino.

Doblò, on the other hand, is the only one that leaves on account of the emissions regime of the Proconve PL7 program.

CAOA Chery

In October, Autos Segredos anticipated that CAOA Chery Arrizo 5 was discontinued. But the brand still denies it even having a single unit in 2021. The Chinese sedan spent three years in production selling a total of 3,937 models.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Montana pulled the line of models from the brand that were discontinued. The veteran pickup truck that had the “face” of Agile went out of production in May. But in her case, it’s a goodbye, as the brand has confirmed that Montana will have a new generation in Brazil.

In the last days of November, the brand confirmed the end of the Tracker with manual transmission and the Flex versions of the S10, putting an end to the 2.5 Ecotec engine.

The brand also confirmed the end of the Joy and Joy Plus duo and consequently the end of the 1.0 SPE/4 engine. The reason for the end of the engine and the compacts is the high cost to adapt them to the new emissions regime of the Proconve PL7.

Volkswagen

Among the VW cars that bid farewell to the market in 2021 are Fox,up!, Tiguan and Jetta versions.

The brand ended production of the up! in the first semester. The subcompact was launched in 2014 and has been online for just over six years. In 2020, every vehicle sold in Brazil would have to offer a three-point seat belt and headrests in all positions, in addition to ISOFIX. However, the brand only presented the up! in compliance with legislation in December 2020, the subcompact underwent a new approval to take only four occupants. As the cost was high, the brand chose not to install the central three-point belt. However, early in 2021, VW discontinued the model in a pointless operation.

Fox, on the other hand, arrived on the market in 2003 and had its production ended in September this year after 18 years of uninterrupted production. The reason for the end of the model’s line is that the cost of adapting it to the Proconve PL7 was unfeasible. Its 1.6 8v engine still on offer at Gol e Voyage will no longer be offered in 2022.

VW also discontinued the Tiguan R-Line, but said it will return with a fresh look in 2022.

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi stopped producing the ASX in November. Launched in 2010 on the Brazilian market, the Mitsubishi ASX is no longer produced in Brazil. SUV ended up getting “lost” in the line with the launch of the Outlander Sport which is an evolution of the old model.

Volvo

At lights out of 2021, Volvo announced that it will no longer sell the XC40 Hybrid. Starting in 2022, the SUV will only be offered in its 100% electric version called Recharge.

