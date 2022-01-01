Check out the attractions of the show ‘Faustão na Band’ | Television



Fausto Silva announced attractions of the new program – Reproduction/Band

Fausto Silva announced attractions of the new programPlayback/Band

Posted 01/01/2022 08:46 | Updated 01/01/2022 08:52

Rio – The arrival of 2022 brought the first debut on Brazilian television. ‘Faustão na Band’ went on air at Virada and marked the presenter’s return to the channel after 32 years on TV Globo. Fausto Silva’s contract ended in July of last year.

Faustão appeared on the small screen to tell the different attractions of his daily program, in which he will share the command with journalist Anne Lottermann, who left Globo for Band, and his son João Guilherme.

“Each day of the week we’re going to bring a different schedule. It’s more than a program, we’re going with a schedule, it’s Faustão’s team here at the Band”, announced the presenter.

On Monday, Fausto Silva will present the painting ‘Pizzaria do Faustão’. On Tuesday, ‘Grana ou Fama’ will feature participants who “will perform on stage and decide whether they trust talent and invest their money in their talent, or decide whether to keep the money or the fame,” said Anne Lottermann.

On Wednesday, the panel ‘Dança das Feras’ will feature professionals presenting the various musical rhythms. On Thursday, the musical mix of ‘Na Pista do Sucesso’ and closing the week, on Friday, the ‘Churrascão do Faustão’.

‘Faustão na Band’ is scheduled to premiere on January 17th, at 8:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.