Check out the looks chosen by the famous to celebrate the New Year! | Fashion & Beauty

Celebrities liked the
New Year’s Eve in style! With lots of shine, sequins, golds and silvers, they rocked the choices of looks for the arrival of 2022. Despite its boldness, classic white is still a favorite for celebrations of New Year, it is not? 😍 Come see what the famous used! ⭐
+ What color to wear for New Year’s clothing? See the meanings! 1 of 28 Deborah Secco bet on a midi dress with cutout and lots of – I said a lot – golden shine! — Photo: Instagram
2 of 28 Juliette’s New Year’s look: fringes and lots of shine — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
3 of 28 Carolina Dieckmann wore a long gold dress and flowing hair that gave her a casual touch — Photo: Instagram 4 of 28 Viih Tube bet on a cropped slit skirt and kept the white tradition — Photo: Instagram 5 of 28 Kelly Key chose a chic look with long sleeves, but without losing the sexy of the short one. And, of course, shine! — Photo: Instagram 6 of 28 Rebel Wilson bet on a well-behaved production, but nothing is boring! — Photo: Instagram 7 of 28 Laura Fernandez brought the sexy back to the New Year’s production. She left the traditional and bet on a sexy black! — Photo: Instagram 8 of 28 Lucy Ramos charming in a white dress with lace at the hem. Classic of classics! — Photo: Instagram 9 of 28 Kourtney Kardashian bet on silver hot pants and bustier — Photo: Instagram 10 of 28 Rafa Kallimann wore a dress with silver appliqués for New Year’s Eve at the beach — Photo: Instagram 11 of 28 Isabeli Fontana bet on a white lace dress over her bikini — Photo: Instagram 12 of 28 Flávia Alessandra took advantage of the turn with a silver short — Photo: Instagram 13 of 28 Thaynara OG never went wrong with a white dress at all. LOOK AT THAT RACK, BRAZIL! — Photo: Instagram 14 of 28 Gi Lancellotti wore a white lace dress with multiple cutouts at the neckline and side — Photo: Instagram 15 of 28 Aline Campos bet on a fabric that is always a trend in summer: crochet! — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 16 of 28 Vivian Amorim: pregnant and super stylish for the New Year — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 17 of 28 Patrícia Poeta chose a white dress with shiny details — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 18 of 28 Lorena Improta added a touch of color to the white look — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 19 of 28 Luma Costa also bet on crochet for the turn — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 20 of 28 Pocah added a sexier touch to the all white look — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 21 of 28 Isis Valverde switched from white to yellow: beautiful! — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 22 of 28 Marina Ruy Barbosa bet on gold and fake fur coat — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 23 of 28 Juliana Paes innovated and bet on a top with sparkles and white pantaloons — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 24 of 28 Thelminha rocked with a white dress with a slit — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 25 of 28 Erika Januza wore head-to-toe shine — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 26 of 28 Larissa Manoela chose a cool accessory for her New Year’s look: the fanny pack — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 27 of 28 Andressa Suita in the New Year: all-color look — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 28 of 28 Thaís Braz rocked in the golden look and with A LOT of shine — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
White cannot be missing, but brightness also appeared this New Year. Check out!
