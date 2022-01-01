Check out the main launches in the SUV segment for next year

The Jeep Renegade will gain a discreet slap in the look and the 1.3 turbo engine with 185hp (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

the segment of SUVs worked very well in the Brazilian market and one of the fastest growing over the years. Proof of what the Renegade Jeep and Compass they are among the six most popular models in the country, considering cars and light commercial vehicles. And for 2022, the segment has many new features, with new products and the re-styling of well-known models. Consumers will also have new hybrid and electric options, which seem to point to a future with no return.

JEEP The leading brand in the segment, which belongs to the Stellantis group, has prepared a package of novelties for 2022. The main one is that the sales leader, the Renegade Jeep, receive discreet restyling and will be sold with a single option motor: the 1.3 turbo of 185hp and 27.5kgfm of torque. The 1.8 E.torQ and 2.0 turbodiesel will no longer be offered on the model. The compact SUV on the 2023 line will be launched in February and the turbo engine will work in conjunction with the six-speed automatic transmission in the 4×2 versions and the nine-speed automatic in the 4×4 version.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L, seven-seat SUV, to be positioned above the Commander (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

Another novelty that Jeep is preparing for Brazil is the Grand Cherokee L, seven-seat SUV, to be positioned above the Commander. It will be sold here, probably, in the top-of-the-line version, but it’s not known yet with which engine. It can come with a 294hp V6, a 362hp V8, or even a 375hp plug-in hybrid version.

And speaking of hybrid, Quatro Rodas magazine published that the Jeep Compass 4Xe It has already been approved in Brazil in version S, the most expensive. The plug-in hybrid SUV is equipped with the 1.3 turbo, fueled only with petrol, and an electric motor on the rear axle, with a combined power of 240hp. The system makes the Compass work with all-wheel drive, as it has an engine on the front axle and another on the rear. Another possibility not confirmed by Jeep is the arrival of the Renegade 4Xe, also a plug-in hybrid.

Fiat launches an SUV cup inspired by the Sportback concept, but with a little smaller dimensions (photo: Pedro Cerqueira/EM/DA Press)

FIAT After the Pulse, which Fiat classifies as “the brand’s first SUV”, the Italian automaker prepares for the year that begins the SUV cup, known as Project 376, inspired by the Fastback concept, presented at the 2018 So Paulo Auto Show. It will have dimensions a little larger than the Pulse and will reach the market to compete for space with the VW Nivus. The model uses the same platform as the Argo and should have 1.0 turbo and 1.3 turbo engine options, the latter with 185hp. The model is most likely to be launched in the first half of 2022.

The Toyota Corolla Cross mid-size SUV wins the GR-Sport version of the Gazoo Racing line (photo: Toyota/Disclosure)

TOYOTA According to the website Secrets, the brand’s novelty is the Corolla Cross in the GR-Sport version, scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. The sporty look of the SUV was developed by Gazoo Racing and includes a differentiated grille, exclusive front bumper with larger air intakes, as well as of darkened taillights on the rear. The version will have the hybrid set with a 101hp 1.8 engine and a 72hp electric, with a combined power of 122hp. The CVT type automatic exchange. The SUV’s suspensions gained a firmer adjustment, despite the engine not providing sporty performance.

The new Honda HR-V will have dimensions a little bigger than the current generation, but keep the 1.5 turbo engine (photo: Honda/Disclosure)

HONDA The Japanese brand prepares for the first half of 2022 the launch of the new HR-V, an SUV that is going down with sales in the Brazilian market. The new generation of the model, produced in Itirapina, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, will have dimensions a little larger than the current one, approaching a little closer to the average SUVs. The expectation is that the model will gain more internal space, as well as new equipment. The 1.5 turbo engine should be kept, but the possibility of the new HR-V arriving here in hybrid version is not ruled out.

The new Chevrolet Equinox should finally land on the Brazilian market, bringing some news (photo: Chevrolet/Disclosure)

GENERAL MOTORS The new average SUV Equinox it should have reached the Brazilian market in 2021, but ended up staying for 2022. The model brings changes to the new grille, which has more chrome details, as well as discreet changes to the front bumper. It will keep the 1.5 turbo engine with 172hp and 27.8kgfm of torque, associated with the six-speed manual gearbox, a set that guarantees good performance.

The Kia Sportage gained a more sophisticated look and should arrive here in a hybrid version (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

KIA Between March and April, the Korean brand will bring the new to Brazil sportage, which has an ornate look, with a wide front grille and boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. The model will come in a hybrid version, equipped with a 1.6 turbo engine and an electric engine, which together deliver 226hp. According to Kia, the new Sportage can reach a consumption of almost 17km/l, with autonomy of just over 800 kilometers with a fuel tank. Another SUV confirmed for Brazil by the Korean brand is the Kia Niro, also hybrid, which will arrive restyled. There is also a possibility for the Niro to come in a 100% electric version, as well as the Kia EV6.

One of Caoa Chery’s novelties is the Tiggo 5X Pro with a 150hp 1.5 flex engine (photo: Chery/Disclosure)

CAOA CHERY With a portfolio primarily focused on SUVs, the Chinese brand schedules the launch of Tiggo 5X Pro for the beginning of the year. In fact, the model is the 5X with changes to the grille and bumper. The engine must be kept: the 1.5 flex of 150hp and 21.4kgfm of torque, associated with the CVT exchange. Another brand new product that arrives in 2022 is the Tiggo 8 Pro, a seven-seater SUV, produced in Anpolis (GO), equipped with a 1.6 turbo engine with 187hp and 28kgfm of torque. This has a seven-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox.

With a more robust look, the new Hyundai Tucson has a 1.6 turbo engine with 180hp (photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

HYUNDAI The new generation of tucson it grew in dimensions and gained more equipment, such as the multimedia center with a 10.25-inch touch screen. The engine is the 1.6 turbo with 180hp, associated with the automatic transmission with a seven-speed double clutch. The fourth generation of the model has already been launched in Uruguay, but it should only arrive in Brazil in the first half of 2022. Another news from Hyundai is that the Crete should win the Sport version and another seven-seater, both with the same 166hp 2.0-aspirated engine .

The Volvo C40 is an SUV coupe with aerodynamic lines and electric engines that deliver 408hp (photo: Volvo/Disclosure)

VOLVO Focusing on 100% electric models, Volvo will bring the C40, SUV coupe derived from the XC40, equipped with two electric engines with a combined power of 408hp and maximum torque of 67.3kgfm. According to the manufacturer, the C40 has a range of 420 kilometers on a full battery charge. The model should land in Brazil in the first quarter of 2022, with a price around R$ 400 thousand.

The new seven-seater Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has a look inspired by the eighth generation of the Golf (photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure)

VOLKSWAGEN THE Tiguan AllSpace, with seven seats, which was removed from the brand’s portfolio, will return in 2022 in the R-Line version after a facelift inspired by the eighth generation of the Golf, bringing a new grille and a new bumper. The model is the same marketed in the USA and keep the 220hp 2.0 turbo engine. VW presented here the electric SUV ID.4, which has a rear engine of 204hp and 31.6kgfm of torque, with a range of 522km. The model has not yet been confirmed for the Brazilian market, but, if it comes, it will be priced at around R$ 400 thousand.