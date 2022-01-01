Check out the results of Lotofácil 2411 and Lotomania 2256 this Friday (31/12)

posted on 12/31/2021 4:42 PM / updated on 12/31/2021 5:11 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, this Friday afternoon (12/31), four lotteries: the Federal 5626 contests; 2411 of Lotofácil; 2256 from Lotomania and 189 from Super Seven. The draw is held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

It is worth remembering that from 8 pm onwards the numbers of the Mega-Sena of the turn will be drawn, with a prize of more than R$ 350 million.

Federal

Federal, with an expected prize of R$ 590 thousand, had the following numbers drawn:

5th Prize: 5-0-3-1-6

4th Prize: 7-2-8-2-0

3rd Prize: 8-0-0-1-4

2nd Prize: 2-9-7-5-4

1st Prize: 2-5-0-5-3

The number of Federal winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$1.2 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-07-08-09-10-12-13-14-17-19-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of BRL 610 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 04-13-16-22-27-30-31-43-47-52-59-61-63-66-70-71-83-86-87-90.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of BRL 3.6 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 0

Column 2: 9

Column 3: 8

Column 4: 1

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 2

Column 7: 5

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.