Check the cell phone list to access 5G

After the 5G auction held in November, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) expects the new generation of mobile internet to be offered from July onwards. The agency has a list of smartphones compatible with the technology and approved in Brazil.

The list published on Anatel’s website presents the smartphones’ model, manufacturer and trade name. Only approved products can be used in the country.

According to the agency, users should check the list of approved models before buying a new cell phone and check Anatel’s approval seal located on the device or in the manual.

“The certification and approval guarantee the consumer the acquisition and use of telecommunications products that respect quality and safety standards, in addition to meeting the technical features regulated by Anatel that aim at the efficient and rational use of the radio spectrum, electromagnetic compatibility and non-aggression to the environment”, says the agency.

The brands that have devices capable of receiving the 5G signal in Brazil, according to Anatel, are Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Xiaomi, Asus, Realme and TCL.

In the case of the American Apple, the smartphone models that will be able to receive the 5G are those starting with the iPhone 12 mini. From this model to the latest ones, they all support the new technology.

The South Korean Samsung is the brand that has the most 5G-ready devices. In all, there are 13 cell phones approved by Anatel that are capable of receiving the signal.

Among the models are the Galaxy S21 FE line onwards, the Galaxy A32 line up to the A52s, the Galaxy Z Flip3, Fold2 and Fold3 models, in addition to the Galaxy M52 and the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Chinese brand Xiaomi, which has become popular in recent years in the Brazilian market, also guarantees models with 5G among its devices in Brazil. They are the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 11, Poco F3, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 5G, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G.

Untraditional in the Brazilian market, TCL and Nokia have only one smartphone each that will support 5G. By TCL, the TCL 20 Pro 5G models will have the new internet, and by Nokia it will be the G50 model.

The list

apple

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone13 mini.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G.

Galaxy A52 5G.

Galaxy A52s 5G.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Galaxy S21 5G.

Galaxy S21+ 5G.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Galaxy M52 5G.

Galaxy Note 20 5G.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Motorola

Moto G 5G Plus.

Moto G 5G.

Moto G 100.

Moto G 50 5G.

Motorola Edge.

Motorola Edge 20.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Xiaomi

Mi 10T Pro.

Mi 10T.

Mi 11.

Well F3.

Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 10 5G.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G.

asus

Zenfone 8.

Zenfone 8 Flip.

Zenfone 7.

ROG Phone 5.

ROG Phone 5s.

ROG Phone3.

realme

Realme 7 5g.

Realme8 5G.

Realme GT Master Edition.

TCL

Nokia

Forecast

Anatel expects the new generation of internet to be offered from July 2022.

5G auction was held in November.

Source: National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).