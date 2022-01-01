Chevrolet Joy and Joy Plus leave the national market in January

General Motors will withdraw from the market the Joy and Joy Plus models, which will leave Chevrolet’s national portfolio from January.

The reason is the low demand for previous generations of Onix and Onix Plus, manufactured in São Caetano do Sul, in the Greater ABC region of São Paulo.

Even if they leave the Brazilian market, GM will keep producing these models to supply exports, especially to Argentina.

As already read in the case of Gol’s departure from the neighboring country, over there, GM introduced stability control, as well as traction and ramp-start assistant for the Joy model.

According to a note sent to the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, General Motors reported the following:

“Since the launch of Novo Onix and Onix Plus, the company has been registering an intense migration of consumers to more technological and equipped versions of these models. As a result, the production of the Joy line at the factory in São Caetano do Sul (SP) is now destined exclusively for export.”

As did Toyota, in the case of Etios and Etios Sedans, GM is exporting old models to its Latino neighbors.

Thus, GM keeps the São Caetano do Sul plant in full operation with its current product lines, which will soon have the company of a new model, the Chevrolet Montana 2023 unibody medium pickup truck.

With its assembly line ready, New Montana will join GM’s efforts to keep its headquarters economically viable. The Spin and Tracker models are also produced there.

In addition to the end of domestic production, the Joy and Joy Plus models will lose the GM Family I SPE/4 1.0 8V engine with up to 80 horsepower. In markets like Argentina, the propellant is the 98-horsepower SPE/4 1.4 Family I.

The Chevrolet duo will maintain its manual transmission proposal, but with five gears for neighboring markets.

[Fonte: Estadão]