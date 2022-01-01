Chevrolet Joy and Joy Plus leave the national market in January

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Chevrolet Joy and Joy Plus leave the national market in January 4 Views

Chevrolet Joy and Joy Plus leave the national market in January

General Motors will withdraw from the market the Joy and Joy Plus models, which will leave Chevrolet’s national portfolio from January.

The reason is the low demand for previous generations of Onix and Onix Plus, manufactured in São Caetano do Sul, in the Greater ABC region of São Paulo.

Even if they leave the Brazilian market, GM will keep producing these models to supply exports, especially to Argentina.

Chevrolet Joy and Joy Plus leave the national market in January

As already read in the case of Gol’s departure from the neighboring country, over there, GM introduced stability control, as well as traction and ramp-start assistant for the Joy model.

According to a note sent to the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, General Motors reported the following:

“Since the launch of Novo Onix and Onix Plus, the company has been registering an intense migration of consumers to more technological and equipped versions of these models. As a result, the production of the Joy line at the factory in São Caetano do Sul (SP) is now destined exclusively for export.”

Chevrolet Joy and Joy Plus leave the national market in January

As did Toyota, in the case of Etios and Etios Sedans, GM is exporting old models to its Latino neighbors.

Thus, GM keeps the São Caetano do Sul plant in full operation with its current product lines, which will soon have the company of a new model, the Chevrolet Montana 2023 unibody medium pickup truck.

With its assembly line ready, New Montana will join GM’s efforts to keep its headquarters economically viable. The Spin and Tracker models are also produced there.

Chevrolet Joy and Joy Plus leave the national market in January

In addition to the end of domestic production, the Joy and Joy Plus models will lose the GM Family I SPE/4 1.0 8V engine with up to 80 horsepower. In markets like Argentina, the propellant is the 98-horsepower SPE/4 1.4 Family I.

The Chevrolet duo will maintain its manual transmission proposal, but with five gears for neighboring markets.

[Fonte: Estadão]

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Aneel establishes a green tariff flag for Social Tariff consumers | Economy

Aneel maintains the green flag for Social Tariff consumers in January – Reproduction/Internet Aneel maintains …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved