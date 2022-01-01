Chilean election is a ‘powerful example’ for the world, Biden tells President-elect Boric

WASHINGTON — Chile’s free and fair elections are a “powerful example” for Latin America and the world, US President Joe Biden told left-wing leader Gabriel Boric. Biden called Boric this Thursday to congratulate him on his election to the presidency on the 19th, as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

According to Psaki, the two leaders discussed their common commitment to social justice, democracy, human rights and growth.

“The president [Biden] applauded Chile’s free and fair elections as a powerful example for the region and the world,” said the White House Press Secretary.

Boric’s victory represented a step forward for Latin America’s left, bolstering talk of a new “pink tide” in the region as rising poverty — fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic — directs voters toward those who promise reform that favor a bigger state and more social spending.

Biden also highlighted the importance of US-Chile cooperation in promoting a recovery from the pandemic and in addressing the threat posed by climate change.

The US president also offered his condolences on the death of 14-year-old Chilean Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was shot dead in a North Hollywood store on Dec. 23 when a police officer opened fire on a man who was attacking another shopper. Valentina was born and raised in Santiago, and arrived in the US six months ago with her mother to visit an older sister, reported the Los Angeles Times.

On his Twitter account, Boric commented on the conversation with Biden:

“I just got a call from the US president. In addition to the shared joy of our respective electoral triumphs, we talked about common challenges like fair trade, the climate crisis and strengthening democracy. We’ll keep talking.”


