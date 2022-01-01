China bans national soccer players from tattooing

The directive, entitled “Suggestions for Strengthening the Management of Football Players”, establishes disciplinary requirements for national team players.

“Athletes on the national team and the under-23 team are strictly prohibited from getting new tattoos,” says the guideline, issued on Tuesday.

“Those who have tattoos are advised to remove them on their own. In cases of special circumstances, tattoos must be covered during training and competition, after the consent of the team.”

The guideline also informs that the selections of under-20 levels are prohibited from recruiting new athletes with tattoos.

According to a statement from GAS, the measures “fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and are a good example for society.”

The guideline points out that the national teams must organize activities that “strengthen the patriotic education” of the athletes to “increase the sense of mission, responsibility and honor, and create a national team capable of winning and fighting well with an excellent style of play”.

This isn’t the first time China has targeted tattoos. In 2018, China’s media regulator issued a decree saying that Chinese television “should not feature actors with tattoos” during a crackdown on “hip hop culture, subculture and immoral culture”.

Images with tattoos should be blurred before being shown on TV.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original)