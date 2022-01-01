China has the highest number of Covid cases in a week since controlling the original epidemic | World

China ended the last week of 2021 with the highest count of Covid-19 cases in any seven-day period since overcoming the first epidemic nearly two years ago.

The National Health Commission reported this Saturday (1), 175 new infections in the community with confirmed clinical symptoms as of December 31, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in mainland China to 1,151. The increase in cases was mainly driven by an outbreak in northwestern Xian’s industrial and technology center.

Xian Faces Worst Covid-19 Outbreak in Chinese Cities in 2021

China has retained some of the toughest pandemic-fighting measures in the world, although cases have dropped dramatically earlier this year.

The aggravation of the outbreak in Xian, a city of 13 million people, is likely to underpin the authorities’ determination to step up their efforts to curb transmission of the virus when cases arise. The city has registered 1,451 local cases since Dec. 9, the highest count of any Chinese city in 2021.

Xian has been locked up for 10 days since Saturday.

Preventing major outbreaks in 2022 is important in a year when Beijing will host the Winter Olympics and a five-year Communist Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping will likely secure a third term as party secretary.

The emergence of the Omicron variant, which is already prompting many nations to back off or suspend reopening plans, will also prompt Beijing to maintain its high vigilance against the virus. China reported a handful of imported Omicron cases and at least one locally transmitted case.

Since August, the country has aimed to keep any outbreak under control in about two weeks, far less than the four to six weeks in previous battles against sporadic outbreaks that followed the initial national epidemic, according to the National Health Commission. .

Yunnan Province, which shares an international border with Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, reported new local symptomatic cases 92 out of 365 days last year, or 25% of the time, more often than any other province, autonomous region or municipality.

Shaanxi Province, whose capital is Xian, reported new local symptomatic cases within 30 days.

The Xian outbreak has yet to see a significant decline in cases. Officials said the virus had quietly spread in the city before severe restrictions were imposed.

The outbreak, which has also led to cases in other cities, including Beijing, can be traced back to a flight arriving from Pakistan, but it is unclear how the virus has spread to local communities.

Many people have been banned from leaving their housing complexes, but a city government official said on Friday that barriers would be eased in less risky areas when the time is right.

Graduate student Li Jiaxin, 23, said no one can leave her university campus. She spent New Year’s Eve with her three roommates and was unable to meet her boyfriend and family.