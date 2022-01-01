‘Chip didn’t fall’ · TV News

Helio de La Peña was startled swimming with a shark while diving on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. The actor shared the video recorded by his GoPro camera and reported having realized the real smothering only later, when he was editing the footage. “The plug hasn’t fallen yet,” confessed the comedian.

In the publication made on Thursday (30), it is possible to see the shark swimming calmly in the crystal clear waters. After filming the animal, the actor turns the camera to himself and enjoys being caught. According to La Peña, it was a puppy.

“It was just a quiet swim to celebrate the end of the year. I took my GoPro to take some pictures with my sea partner Charles Miguel. Nothing unusual until, when we were arriving in the sands of Leblon (only 20 meters to go)…” , said the comedian in the comments of the post itself.

“It was only now when editing did I realize what happened. In fact, it hasn’t hit the spot. If we were hungry, we wouldn’t even have a Globo cookie in our hands,” joked a member of the Casseta & Planeta group, referring to the appetizer typical of Rio’s beaches.

The friend who was with the artist at the tense moment also commented. “Great scare! Thankfully, today wasn’t our day! Daring little boy, he’s up!”, revealed Charles Miguel Tavares.

Check out the video by Helio de La Peña: