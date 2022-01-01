City Hall ends Influenza Vaccination Campaign

The City of Juiz de Fora (PJF) ended the application of the vaccine against Influenza on Thursday (30). The Municipality followed the national vaccination campaign, which began in April and which, since July, has made available doses for the entire population over six months of age. According to the executive, more than 220 thousand doses of the immunizing agent were applied, in the sum of priority groups and the general public.

According to the Health Department, in December alone, more than 20 thousand people were vaccinated. Thus, there are few doses left in stock “and most of them are reserved for the booster dose”, says the folder, in a note.

The booster should be applied to children up to three years old who have received the immunizing agent only once in their lifetime. “The vaccination will not continue next week and will only return if the Ministry of Health sends the doses”, he adds.

Influenza worries

Influenza outbreaks have worried health agencies across the country, with 147 cases of H3N2 already registered in Minas Gerais. So far, no deaths from the disease have been confirmed in Juiz de Fora, but hospitals in the city also observe an increase in respiratory syndrome records in the city.