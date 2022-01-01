City overturns Arsenal in stoppage time and wins 11th in a row in English – 01/01/2022

Manchester City even suffered in the first half at Emirates Stadium this morning (1st), but took advantage of Arsenal’s “blackout” in the final stage and managed to win 2-1, in the comeback, with the last goal already in stoppage time. Saka opened the scoring, but Mahrez equalized and Rodri turned into a very dynamic match that changed completely with the expulsion of Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães.

The first Premier League game in 2022 ended in City’s 11th consecutive Premier League victory. Guardiola’s team reaches 50 points, opens eight points behind Chelsea and turns the year around looking unstoppable. Arsenal leaves the game bitten, irritated with refereeing and suffering the tenth straight defeat to the opponent in the Premier League — with 35 points, it occupies fourth place.

How was the game

Arsenal overcame City’s initial pressure, opened the scoring with Saka in the 31st minute and had a great first half, considering their limitations. The tide started to turn at the beginning of the final stage, after Xhaka knocked Bernardo Silva down in the area and inaugurated a streak of bad moves for the London team.

Mahrez converted the penalty and tied the game in the 11th minute. Then, Laporte missed a backward header, covered Ederson and only didn’t score because Ake saved the mistake on top of the line -Gabriel Martinelli missed an incredible chance on the rebound.

Quickly, in fact, the game became a “Gabrieis” show: defender Gabriel gave Gabriel Jesus a bump, received a yellow card -the second in four minutes- and ended up being sent off. All of a sudden, Arsenal lost their advantage on the scoreboard, wasted a goal made and were left with one less on the field.

From then on, City started to dominate the match with the style they like the most, with high possession and with the opponent retreating, but without being able to finish with danger. Arsenal reorganized themselves and managed to set up one or another exit on the counterattack, but could not hold the draw. In the 47th minute, Rodri took advantage of the ball, sent it inside and secured the Citizen victory in London.