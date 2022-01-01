Clube São Paulo surprises and announces the hiring of defender Dedé

Credit: Divulgation/Twitter Cruzeiro

Without playing since 2019, Dedé already has a new club. Surprisingly, the defender was announced as a reinforcement of Ponte Preta for the 2022 season, this Friday night (31).

Ponte Preta informed that Dedé arrives next week to undergo the traditional clinical and physical exams and should defend the club in next year’s competitions.

Defender Dedé, who has already been two-time Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions, arrives in Ponte to join the 2022 squad – https://t.co/4j0pswB14o #Let’s go Bridge #ClosedWithAcaca pic.twitter.com/RwHc5GmyII — Official Black Bridge (@aapp_official) December 31, 2021

At the age of 33, Dedé has recovered from an injury (he had even been training at Volta Redonda) and will take his first step in Ponte Preta to resume his career interrupted in 2019.

His last game, which was several times named as the best defender in the country, was a victory for Cruzeiro, the team with which he was two-time Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions, against Corinthians.

In addition to Cruzeiro, Dedé has worked at major clubs such as Vasco da Gama and Fluminense.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET: DEDÉ

Name: Anderson Vital da Silva

Date of birth: 07/01/1988

Location: Volta Redonda/RJ

Position: defender

Preferred foot: right

Height: 1m92

Weight: 88kg

Clubs he defended: Cruzeiro, Vasco and Volta Redonda.

