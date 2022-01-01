Colors for New Year 2022: understand the meaning of each one – Zoeira

White, blue, yellow, red, orange, green, pink, violet: on the eve of New Year’s Eve, at Colors always gain more prominence. And that’s because each one represents what you want for the coming year. Love, peace, money, hope, joy: desires are often expressed by people in their clothes, accessories, makeup and even underwear.

There are those who, by the way, combine these colors to potentiate intentions for the coming year. For example, mixtures such as the classic white and yellow and white and blue and the bold red and yellow and blue and violet are common.

But, there is no rule. Recently, the lawyer, makeup artist, singer and ex-BBB Juliette revealed on social media that the color she wore on the last New Year’s Eve, before joining the reality show that made her a millionaire and made her a phenomenon, was beige. That simple.

But, anyway, even though the colors don’t actually bring desires, they communicate the messages you want to pass on the New Year, stimulate feelings and sensations and can, yes, attract good energy. Why not?

THE Northeast Diary separated the most used colors on New Year’s Eve and their meanings. Check it out below.

Colors meaning

White

White, the classic of New Year’s Eve, symbolizes peace, purity, truth, innocence and calm.

Blue

Blue is the color of tranquility, security, loyalty and emotional health.

Yellow

Generally, those who wear yellow on New Year’s Eve want to attract money and success, but the color also awakens lightness, relaxation and optimism.

Red

Symbol of passion, love and desire, the color red is also the color of those who want to transmit strength and courage.

Orange

Orange is for the most energetic, gentle and spontaneous.

Green

The color of hope, perseverance, luck and calm. It tends to be one of the most used on this New Year’s Eve.

Violet

Violet is the color of prosperity and sincerity.

pink

Pink is the color of lovers. As much by other people as by you. Symbol of self-esteem, self-esteem, romanticism, sensuality, beauty and affection.