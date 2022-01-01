Coming soon? Motorola Defy approved by Anatel with 5,000 mAh battery and more

In June of this year, Motorola officially launched the ‘Motorola Defy’ model, a mid-range phone that stands out for being equipped with a sturdy construction and bringing the reputation of being “indestructible”, being resistant to water, dust and drops, competing directly with the Caterpillar appliances. Despite having been announced in Europe, the second generation Motorola Defy is not yet available in Brazil, something that may change soon as the phone has been approved for sale in the country.





Google

28 ten



Motorola

27 Dec

In the certificate of compliance, the smartphone appears with the name ‘Motorola Defy’ and model number XT2083-8, being registered with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) on November 29, 2021 and approved last Tuesday (28) upon request of the company BRH Representação Comercial Ltda. and manufactured by Bullitt Mobile Limited. THE AllCellular also obtained access to images that reveal the construction and design of the Motorola Defy, it seems that the version launched in Brazil will keep the quadruple camera module in a centralized vertical area at the rear, including a 48 MP main sensor, macro of 2 MP and 2 MP depth.

The document obtained directly from Anatel does not reveal many details about the phone’s technical file, revealing only the presence of a battery with 5,000 mAh capacity, triple set of rear cameras and the possibility of expanding the internal storage via microSD. The regulatory agency also certified the device’s charger, which, as the images reveal, will have 20W of charging power. Despite that, we can expect the same hardware released in other countries: SD 662, GPU Adreno 610 and 4 GB of RAM memory. The release date and price remain unknown, but new information is expected to emerge in the coming weeks. Abroad, it arrived with a suggested price of €329, something around R$ 2,008 in direct conversion.

6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Drop Notched Display

Snapdragon 662 Platform

Adreno 610 GPU

4 GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

USB-C, IP68, MIL-STD-810 certification

5,000 mAh battery with 20W quick charge

Android 11

Dimensions: 169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9 mm

Weight: 232g

See more about Motorola

What are your expectations for the Motorola Defy? Tell us, comment!

The Motorola Defy is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.