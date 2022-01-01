Comlurb collected about 50% less garbage than in previous New Year’s Eves in Copacabana | Rio de Janeiro

With no shows, with rainy weather and smaller audiences during fireworks in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, Comlurb collected 167 tons of garbage from the shore this Saturday morning (1st), which is 50% than the average for others New Years Eve.

In 2019, more than 340 tons of garbage were collected after the Copacabana turnaround party. As there was less garbage, the scavengers’ work ended at 9 am, with the washing of the Avenida Atlântica lane, which was reopened to traffic at this time.

Altogether, 320 tons of garbage were collected in 10 main points of the city, while the average of years before the pandemic was 750 tons.

Operation New Year’s Eve in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, had 1,355 street sweepers and support from 73 vehicles, including compactor trucks, dump trucks and kites, and 16 pieces of equipment (mechanical shovels).

More than 4,000 street sweepers worked on cleaning 10 points in the city, in addition to 181 trucks, 18 water pipes and 31 pieces of equipment.

“Due to the rainy weather, there are far fewer people in the sand and the scavengers and mechanical shovels are working much more easily. And the strategy of putting 1300 1200 liter metal boxes on the sidewalk instead of the orange containers has worked very well. that the boxes are full and there is much less garbage on the ground and in the sand”, explained the president of Comlurb, Flávio Lopes.

2 of 5 Around 7:30 am, street sweepers had already collected most of the garbage on the Copacabana shore — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1 By 7:30 am, street sweepers had already collected most of the garbage on the Copacabana shore — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1

The cleaning of the shore of Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of the city, involved 859 street sweepers, who work with the support of 35 vehicles and three pieces of equipment. At Recreio there are another 851 agents, with the support of 20 vehicles and two pieces of equipment.

Cleaning work is also carried out in other parts of the city, such as Parque Madureira, Igreja da Penha, Praça Moça Bonita, in Bangu, Piscinão de Ramos, Sepetiba Beach, Ilha do Governador, Ipanema, Leblon, São Conrado and Arpoador.

3 out of 5 Comlurb cleaning work on Copacabana Beach this Saturday morning (1st) — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1 Comlurb cleaning work on Copacabana Beach this Saturday morning (1st) — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1

On this New Year’s Eve, the measures taken by the city to avoid large amounts during the fireworks display in Copacabana worked. This Friday night (31), the public did not fill the beach as usual.

In addition to reduced circulation on public transport, the rain that fell persistently in the last days of the year was also an ally: many people gave up at the last minute, due to the weather forecast.

During the Copacabana upset party, four people were stabbed and one man was arrested.

After a year without the traditional party due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those who persisted in the plan to take advantage of the fireworks display on the beach did not regret it.

4 out of 5 Burning Copacabana View from Christ — Photo: Fernando Maia / City Hall Burning of Copacabana seen from the Christ — Photo: Fernando Maia / City Hall

At midnight on the dot, the 10 rafts, positioned 450 meters from the sand, launched 15 tons of fireworks that lit up the sky with colors and shapes for 16 minutes, welcoming the year 2022.

The fireworks show was accompanied by a set of Brazilian music by DJ MAM, which enlivened the audience in the 25 sound towers spread across Avenida Atlântica.