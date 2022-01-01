Copacabana is ready for New Year’s Eve amidst the pandemic

Rio de Janeiro City Hall installed 10 fireworks show points throughout the city to decentralize the population and avoid gatherings at the turn of the year

EFE City of Rio de Janeiro has rules to limit access to Copacabana at the turn of the year; 10 fireworks fireworks show points were installed throughout the city to decentralize the population, to avoid crowding because of the Covid-19 and pandemic



The latest adjustments for the Copacabana New Year’s Eve, the most famous of the Rio de Janeiro and Brazil, are being finalized this Friday, 31. The celebration will be different this year, with only two to three million people, as it was at the turn of 2020 to 2021. The hotels are so full, with a rate of occupation of almost 100% in the state capital. The structure to accompany the fireworks display is already in place, garbage cans, chemical toilets, towers with speakers that will provide a sort of soundtrack for the fireworks show as well, everything is already spread along Copacabana’s shore. There will be 16 minutes of fireworks show, more than 15 tons of fireworks that will be launched from ferries anchored in the sea. The fireworks test has already been done and almost everything is ready.

Preventive, sanitary measures to discourage people from going to Copacabana were adopted by the city hall. It is no longer possible to park your car on the waterfront and there will be no special subway and bus arrangements in Rio de Janeiro. Access to Copacabana will be blocked for non-residents from 7 pm this Friday. The city will have ten fireworks points. Copacabana and nine other locations, in the North Zone, West Zone and also in the suburbs, to try to avoid crowding and concentration of people. The prospect of heavy rain in the next few hours, including the turn of the year, may scare people away. The concern with the pandemic of Covid-19 increased. The number of suspected cases of Ômicron in the capital soared, now 94. Earlier this week there were 46. More tests for Covid-19 are also yielding positive. 5.5% of tests are positive now against 0.7% recently. More than 88% of the total population has received the first dose of the vaccine, more than 80% has received both doses and more than 20% has received the booster dose.

“On December 31, from 3 pm, cars will no longer be able to access Avenida Atlântica Copacabana and Leme, except for those who have residents with proof of residence and people with reservations for hotels. We also remember that from 6 pm on the 30th, parking is prohibited along Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana and Leme. So we ask for people’s collaboration so that they don’t park there. The kiosks and street vendors that have a fixed point on the sand can work normally, they can work. However, the Public Order Secretariat is already supervising and will not tolerate the subdivision of the sands, the fencing of the structures of the kiosks, precisely so that the public space is preserved. We remember that the supply of these stalls that have a fixed point can only happen until 3 pm on the 31st and we also remember that we have blockades in some parts of the city to prevent the entry of chartered vehicles, which are not authorized to join by the 1st. We remember that the Municipal Guard and the Department of Public Order have approximately 2,500 agents between the 31st and the 2nd of January for these planning, security actions on beaches, tourist spots and other fireworks display points , which this year will be throughout the entire city of Rio de Janeiro”, explains the municipal secretary of Public Order of Rio de Janeiro, Breno Carnevale.

*With information from the reporter Rodrigo Viga