Corinthians | Between 2019 and 2020, Corinthians hired 27 players and ‘spent’ around R$ 140 million

In 2019, Corinthians hired 14 players for the main squad, the following year, there were another 13 reinforcements, thus committing BRL 138.1 million; this year, the reinforcements came at no cost

In 2019, when the team was led by Fábio Carille, the Corinthians hired 14 players, which cost R$86.7 million. In 2020, when the main team had two coaches, Tiago Nunes and Vagner Mancini, the alvinegro from Parque São Jorge was less daring in the signings. In the 13 reinforcements that arrived at Timão, the club spent R$ 51.4 million, because not all athletes arrived with a fine.

The most expensive player who arrived at Corinthians in recent years was midfielder Luan, who left Grêmio to reinforce the São Paulo team in the 2020 season, paying R$ 28.9 million for 50% of the economic rights. On the other hand, Thiaguinho was the cheapest. Timão paid R$2.9 million in 2019 to acquire 100% of the steering wheel rights.

Of the 14 hires made in 2019, only Gil remains part of Coringão’s plans for 2021. All the others were negotiated or released. Of the 13 hires in 2020, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, Luan and Jô were the ones who remained in the group, and Luan has not been pleased and can be negotiated. Therefore, for the next season, Corinthians will have a maximum of five of the 27 players signed between 2019 and 2020.

The club president in these two seasons in question was Andrés Sanchez, but the football director, responsible for many of these negotiations, was Duilio Monteiro Alves, current president of the club, who totally changed the position of the Alvinegra board from the moment he took over the chair of the presidency in January 2021.

The current Corinthians president took eight months to start hiring (he made only seven signings), before that, he cleaned up the squad and released dozens of players from the youth categories. Of the seven players that Duílio made, five of them are of great impact: Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Willian and Paulinho. In addition to the quintet, goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and right-back João Pedro also came. In none of the cases was it necessary to pay a termination fine.

See who were the 14 Corinthians reinforcements in 2019:

Defenders

Bruno Méndez – BRL 21.9 million

Gil – arrived without a fine

Manoel – arrived without a fine

midfielders

junior bear – arrived without a fine

régis – arrived without a fine

Matthew Jesus – BRL 7 million

Ramiro – BRL 19.7 million

Sornoza – BRL 11.5 million

Richard – BRL 10.4 million

Thiaguinho – BRL 2.9 million

attackers

Mauro Boselli BRL 6.3 million

Vagner Love – arrived without a fine

Andre Luis BRL 3.5 million

Everaldo – BRL 3.5 million

Total: BRL 86.7 million

See who the 13 Corinthians reinforcements were in 2020:

Defenders

Jemerson – BRL 4.5 million

Sydney – BRL 3 million

Fabio Santos – arrived without a fine

midfielders

Cantillo BRL 15 million

luan – BRL 28.9 million

Khazars – arrived without a fine

ederson – arrived without a fine

otero – arrived without a fine

attackers

grandma – BRL 2.4 million

Jonathan Cafu – arrived without a fine

Leo Natel – arrived without a fine

Yony ​​Gonzalez – cost 2 million euros (about R$ 12 million) from the sale of Pedrinho

jo – arrived without a fine

Total: BRL 51.4 million

Sum of hires in 2019 and 2020: 27 players

Total invested with reinforcements in 2019 and 2020: 138.1 million

See who the 7 Corinthians reinforcements were in 2021:

Giuliano – arrived without a fine

Renato Augusto – arrived without a fine

Roger Guedes – arrived without a fine

Willian – arrived without a fine

Carlos Miguel – arrived without a fine

João Pedro – arrived without a fine

Paulinho – arrived without a fine