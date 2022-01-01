Corinthians | Between 2019 and 2020, Corinthians hired 27 players and ‘spent’ around R$ 140 million

Corinthians
In 2019, Corinthians hired 14 players for the main squad, the following year, there were another 13 reinforcements, thus committing BRL 138.1 million; this year, the reinforcements came at no cost
In 2019, when the team was led by Fábio Carille, the Corinthians hired 14 players, which cost R$86.7 million. In 2020, when the main team had two coaches, Tiago Nunes and Vagner Mancini, the alvinegro from Parque São Jorge was less daring in the signings. In the 13 reinforcements that arrived at Timão, the club spent R$ 51.4 million, because not all athletes arrived with a fine.
The most expensive player who arrived at Corinthians in recent years was midfielder Luan, who left Grêmio to reinforce the São Paulo team in the 2020 season, paying R$ 28.9 million for 50% of the economic rights. On the other hand, Thiaguinho was the cheapest. Timão paid R$2.9 million in 2019 to acquire 100% of the steering wheel rights.
Of the 14 hires made in 2019, only Gil remains part of Coringão’s plans for 2021. All the others were negotiated or released. Of the 13 hires in 2020, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, Luan and Jô were the ones who remained in the group, and Luan has not been pleased and can be negotiated. Therefore, for the next season, Corinthians will have a maximum of five of the 27 players signed between 2019 and 2020.
The club president in these two seasons in question was Andrés Sanchez, but the football director, responsible for many of these negotiations, was Duilio Monteiro Alves, current president of the club, who totally changed the position of the Alvinegra board from the moment he took over the chair of the presidency in January 2021.
The current Corinthians president took eight months to start hiring (he made only seven signings), before that, he cleaned up the squad and released dozens of players from the youth categories. Of the seven players that Duílio made, five of them are of great impact: Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Willian and Paulinho. In addition to the quintet, goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and right-back João Pedro also came. In none of the cases was it necessary to pay a termination fine.
See who were the 14 Corinthians reinforcements in 2019:
Defenders
Bruno Méndez – BRL 21.9 million
Gil – arrived without a fine
Manoel – arrived without a fine
midfielders
junior bear – arrived without a fine
régis – arrived without a fine
Matthew Jesus – BRL 7 million
Ramiro – BRL 19.7 million
Sornoza – BRL 11.5 million
Richard – BRL 10.4 million
Thiaguinho – BRL 2.9 million
attackers
Mauro Boselli BRL 6.3 million
Vagner Love – arrived without a fine
Andre Luis BRL 3.5 million
Everaldo – BRL 3.5 million
Total: BRL 86.7 million
See who the 13 Corinthians reinforcements were in 2020:
Defenders
Jemerson – BRL 4.5 million
Sydney – BRL 3 million
Fabio Santos – arrived without a fine
midfielders
Cantillo BRL 15 million
luan – BRL 28.9 million
Khazars – arrived without a fine
ederson – arrived without a fine
otero – arrived without a fine
attackers
grandma – BRL 2.4 million
Jonathan Cafu – arrived without a fine
Leo Natel – arrived without a fine
Yony Gonzalez – cost 2 million euros (about R$ 12 million) from the sale of Pedrinho
jo – arrived without a fine
Total: BRL 51.4 million
Sum of hires in 2019 and 2020: 27 players
Total invested with reinforcements in 2019 and 2020: 138.1 million
See who the 7 Corinthians reinforcements were in 2021:
Giuliano – arrived without a fine
Renato Augusto – arrived without a fine
Roger Guedes – arrived without a fine
Willian – arrived without a fine
Carlos Miguel – arrived without a fine
João Pedro – arrived without a fine
Paulinho – arrived without a fine