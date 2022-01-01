Corinthians closes 2021 with five reinforcements and dreaming big for shirt 9 | corinthians

Corinthians’ performance in the transfer market in 2021 will be remembered for a long time by the loyal fans. After more than a semester without signings and with poor results, the club announced, in a short period of time, four strong reinforcements: Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes.

As if that wasn’t enough, in December Corinthians confirmed the return of their idol Paulinho after more than eight years away from the club.

Galactic hires cheer, but do not leave the Alvinegra board satisfied. The club starts 2022 looking for more reinforcements and having the search for a 9 shirt as a priority.

The biggest dream is the Uruguayan Cavani, who is 34 years old and has a contract with Manchester United until the middle of the year. There was already a first contact between Corinthians and the striker’s manager, but without a discussion of values.

Timão is willing to open the coffers and spend almost R$ 20 million a year with this player, including salaries, charges and bonuses. Management understands that the return offered by a center forward of this level justifies such an investment, which could be recovered with commercial agreements, greater fan engagement and titles.

Aware that Cavani is coveted by other clubs, including in Europe, the club seeks alternatives. A name that was offered and entered the alvinegro radar is Diego Costa. The center forward warned Atlético-MG that he wants to leave, but Corinthians doesn’t want to make any investment to have him and will only advance in the negotiation if the athlete gets the contract termination.

In addition to the attack, Timon intends to reinforce the defense. However, there is less urgency in this position. The profile of the reinforcement sought is also different, younger and less popular.

One of the names on the agenda is Kanu, from Botafogo. The first conversations did not progress, but Corinthians plans a new onslaught in the future.

Management does not rule out other occasional hires, but the focus is on quality, not quantity. The idea is to continue taking advantage of young players trained at the base, as it was in 2021.