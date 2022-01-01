Corinthians defines the departure from defender to Serie A club

Credit: Rodrigo Coca – Ag. Corinthians – Disclosure

With the aim of gaining more experience and shooting, defender Caetano was once again loaned by Corinthians. Last Friday night (31), the 22-year-old defender was announced as the new reinforcement of Goiás for the 2022 season.

Caetano arrives in Goiás with the objective of establishing himself in the elite of Brazilian football and being watched more closely by Corinthians, so that he can return more ready to defend the club in the future.

CAETANO IS THE GREEN! 🤝🇳🇬 Defender Caetano is another reinforcement of the #BiggestInMidwest for the 2022 season. ↕️ 1.82cm

➡️ 22 years old Welcome to #BiggestInMidwest, Caetano! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/hCfEDYp2Ws — Goiás Esporte Clube (@goiasoficial) December 31, 2021

Before closing with Goiás, Caetano defended the CRB in the disputes of Série B of the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil.

The defender was the absolute holder of the CRB, where he gained prominence. With the shirt of Galo, Caetano played 37 matches and scored a goal.

Before the CRB, still in 2021, the defender competed in the Campeonato Paulista for São Caetano.

Goiás is the 5th club to which Caetano is being loaned by Corinthians. The defender was also transferred to Oeste and Coritiba.

