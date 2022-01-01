Corinthians dream, Cavani can sign a pre-contract with any club starting this Saturday | corinthians

Coveted by Corinthians, forward Edinson Cavani starts 2022 and can sign a pre-contract with any team. The Uruguayan is linked to Manchester United, from England, until the end of June.

If you sign a pre-contract from this Saturday, Cavani will be able to transfer in July without cost of economic right to the club that hires him.

An early departure from Manchester United is also not ruled out. For this, however, an agreement with the English club is necessary, which may involve the payment of financial compensation.

The player will turn 35 in February and appears in the European media as the target of some giants on the continent, such as Barcelona and Juventus.

Harmed by an injury, Cavani played little this season. There were 13 matches and two goals. The last of them was on Monday, in the draw with Newcastle, when he entered the second half. Last Thursday, the Uruguayan started, but went blank in the victory over Burnley.

Corinthians sees Cavani as a difficult dream, but not an impossible one, and is following his situation closely. Timão has already had a first conversation with the manager and brother of the center forward, Walter Guglielmone, but has not yet discussed the values ​​of a possible transfer.

Timão is willing to open its coffers and spend almost R$ 20 million per year with the Uruguayan, including salaries, charges and bonuses. Management understands that the return offered by a center forward of this level justifies such an investment, which could be recovered with commercial agreements, greater fan engagement and titles.

Aware that Cavani still has a market abroad and the devaluation of the Real makes competition difficult, Corinthians seeks alternatives. A name that was offered and entered the alvinegro radar is Diego Costa.

The center forward warned Atlético-MG that he wants to leave, but Timão doesn’t want to make any investment to have him and will only advance in the negotiation if the athlete manages to terminate the contract.