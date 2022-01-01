Corinthians made 45 loans in Duilio’s first year of management; review all moves

Corinthians made 45 loans in the first year of President Duilio Monteiro Alves’ term. The exclusive survey of the portal my helm includes all confirmed and officially announced movements from January 1st to December 31st, 2021.
From the first one in early January – Thiaguinho, midfielder, to Inter de Limeira -, to the last two – Matheus Jesus at Ponte and Janderson at Grêmio, the division of the 45 loans made by the club was as follows:
- 26 – main cast
- 17 – under-23 team
- 2 – base (under-20)
Matheus Jesus stands out. The steering wheel is responsible for three of the 45 movements of 2021. Yes, Jesus was loaned to three different clubs in the same year: Juventude (Serie A), Náutico (Serie B) and, more recently, already aiming for the next season, Ponte Preta.
Another seven players also stand out because they were on loan twice from January 1st to December 31st, 2021. Are they:
- Kevin Emmel, from under-23, who went to Metropolitano-SC and Ibrachina-SP;
- Caetano, from the sub-20, who worked for São Caetano and CRB;
- Davó, from the professional, who went to Guarani and Philadelphia Union-USA;
- Janderson, from the professional, who worked at Atl-GO and is now loaned to Grêmio;
- Madson, from the professional, who went to Santa Cruz and Estrela Amadora-POR;
- Matheus Alexandre, who went to Inter de Limeira and Coritiba;
- Rafael Bilu, who worked at Mirassol and Juventude;
It is worth remembering that this number of 45 loans would be even higher if some agreements were signed more quickly. There are negotiations well underway for Matheus Alexandre to be relent to Coritiba; Léo Santos for Ponte Preta; Vitinho for Vasco; Thiaguinho for Sport; Fessin to Ponte Preta; Grandmother to São Bernardo; Jonathan Cafu for Cuiabá;
Recall all Corinthians loans in 2021 (divided by months)
January
- Thiaguinho (professional) – Inter de Limeira
- Matthew Alexander (professional) – Inter de Limeira
- Sornoza (professional) – Tijuana-MEX
February
- Caetano (U-23) – São Caetano
- Warian (U-23) – São Caetano
- Rafael Bilu (Professional) – Mirassol
- Kevin Emmel (U-23) – Metropolitano-SC
- Ederson (Professional) – Fortaleza
- Gabriel Lima (U-23) – Metropolitano-SC
March
- grandma (Professional) – Guarani
- walter (Professional) – Cuiabá
- madson (Professional) – Santa Cruz
- Jonathan Cafu (Professional) – Cuiabá
- Emerson Sousa (U-23) – Coimbra-MG
- Janderson (Professional) – Atlético-GO
- Marks (Professional) – Sport
- Andre Luis (Professional) – Atlético-GO
- Matthew Jesus (Professional) – Youth
April
- Michel Macedo (Professional) – Youth
- Everaldo (Professional) – Sport
June
- Caetano (U-23) – CRB
- Fessin (U-23) – Ponte Preta
- Ramiro (Professional) – Al Wasl
July
- Bruno Méndez (Professional) – International
- grandma (Professional) – Philadelphia Union
August
- Vital Matthew (Professional) – Panathinaikos-GRE
- Kevin Emmel (Sub-23) – Ibrachina-SP
- madson (Professional) – Estrela Amateur-POR
- Leo Natel (Professional) – Apoel-CHP
- Nathan Palafoz (U-23) – Racing de Ferrol-ESP
September
- Rodrigo Balcony (Professional) – São Bernardo
- Matthew Alexander (Professional) – Coritiba
- Rafael Bilu (U-23) – Youth
- Matthew Jesus (Professional) – Nautical
- Hugo Borges (U-23) – Brusque-SC
October
- Kauê Souza (U-23) – Marcílio Dias-SC
November
- Igor Morais (Sub-23) – Rio Branco-PR
- Alan Ferreira (U-23) – West
- luan victor (U-23) – West
- reifit (U-23) – West
- Carlos Henrique (U-20) – Portuguese
- Robert (U-20) – Portuguese
December
- Matthew Jesus (Professional) – Ponte Preta
- Janderson (Professional) – Guild
- John Kleber (Sub-23) – Rio Branco-PR
See more at: Loaned players, Corinthians Board of Directors, Dulio Monteiro Alves and CT Joaquim Grava.