Corinthians made 45 loans in Duilio’s first year of management; review all moves

Corinthians made 45 loans in the first year of President Duilio Monteiro Alves’ term. The exclusive survey of the portal my helm includes all confirmed and officially announced movements from January 1st to December 31st, 2021.

From the first one in early January – Thiaguinho, midfielder, to Inter de Limeira -, to the last two – Matheus Jesus at Ponte and Janderson at Grêmio, the division of the 45 loans made by the club was as follows:

26 – main cast

17 – under-23 team

2 – base (under-20)

Matheus Jesus stands out. The steering wheel is responsible for three of the 45 movements of 2021. Yes, Jesus was loaned to three different clubs in the same year: Juventude (Serie A), Náutico (Serie B) and, more recently, already aiming for the next season, Ponte Preta.

Matheus Jesus was responsible for three of Corinthians’ 45 loans in 2021: Juventude (Series A), Náutico (Series B) and, more recently, Ponte Preta Disclosure

Another seven players also stand out because they were on loan twice from January 1st to December 31st, 2021. Are they:

Kevin Emmel, from under-23, who went to Metropolitano-SC and Ibrachina-SP;

Caetano, from the sub-20, who worked for São Caetano and CRB;

Davó, from the professional, who went to Guarani and Philadelphia Union-USA;

Janderson, from the professional, who worked at Atl-GO and is now loaned to Grêmio;

Madson, from the professional, who went to Santa Cruz and Estrela Amadora-POR;

Matheus Alexandre, who went to Inter de Limeira and Coritiba;

Rafael Bilu, who worked at Mirassol and Juventude;

It is worth remembering that this number of 45 loans would be even higher if some agreements were signed more quickly. There are negotiations well underway for Matheus Alexandre to be relent to Coritiba; Léo Santos for Ponte Preta; Vitinho for Vasco; Thiaguinho for Sport; Fessin to Ponte Preta; Grandmother to São Bernardo; Jonathan Cafu for Cuiabá;

Recall all Corinthians loans in 2021 (divided by months)

January

Thiaguinho (professional) – Inter de Limeira

(professional) – Inter de Limeira Matthew Alexander (professional) – Inter de Limeira

(professional) – Inter de Limeira Sornoza (professional) – Tijuana-MEX

February

Caetano (U-23) – São Caetano

(U-23) – São Caetano Warian (U-23) – São Caetano

(U-23) – São Caetano Rafael Bilu (Professional) – Mirassol

(Professional) – Mirassol Kevin Emmel (U-23) – Metropolitano-SC

(U-23) – Metropolitano-SC Ederson (Professional) – Fortaleza

(Professional) – Fortaleza Gabriel Lima (U-23) – Metropolitano-SC

March

grandma (Professional) – Guarani

(Professional) – Guarani walter (Professional) – Cuiabá

(Professional) – Cuiabá madson (Professional) – Santa Cruz

(Professional) – Santa Cruz Jonathan Cafu (Professional) – Cuiabá

(Professional) – Cuiabá Emerson Sousa (U-23) – Coimbra-MG

(U-23) – Coimbra-MG Janderson (Professional) – Atlético-GO

(Professional) – Atlético-GO Marks (Professional) – Sport

(Professional) – Sport Andre Luis (Professional) – Atlético-GO

(Professional) – Atlético-GO Matthew Jesus (Professional) – Youth

April

Michel Macedo (Professional) – Youth

(Professional) – Youth Everaldo (Professional) – Sport

June

Caetano (U-23) – CRB

(U-23) – CRB Fessin (U-23) – Ponte Preta

(U-23) – Ponte Preta Ramiro (Professional) – Al Wasl

July

Bruno Méndez (Professional) – International

(Professional) – International grandma (Professional) – Philadelphia Union

August

Vital Matthew (Professional) – Panathinaikos-GRE

(Professional) – Panathinaikos-GRE Kevin Emmel (Sub-23) – Ibrachina-SP

(Sub-23) – Ibrachina-SP madson (Professional) – Estrela Amateur-POR

(Professional) – Estrela Amateur-POR Leo Natel (Professional) – Apoel-CHP

(Professional) – Apoel-CHP Nathan Palafoz (U-23) – Racing de Ferrol-ESP

September

Rodrigo Balcony (Professional) – São Bernardo

(Professional) – São Bernardo Matthew Alexander (Professional) – Coritiba

(Professional) – Coritiba Rafael Bilu (U-23) – Youth

(U-23) – Youth Matthew Jesus (Professional) – Nautical

(Professional) – Nautical Hugo Borges (U-23) – Brusque-SC

October

Kauê Souza (U-23) – Marcílio Dias-SC

November

Igor Morais (Sub-23) – Rio Branco-PR

(Sub-23) – Rio Branco-PR Alan Ferreira (U-23) – West

(U-23) – West luan victor (U-23) – West

(U-23) – West reifit (U-23) – West

(U-23) – West Carlos Henrique (U-20) – Portuguese

(U-20) – Portuguese Robert (U-20) – Portuguese

December

Matthew Jesus (Professional) – Ponte Preta

(Professional) – Ponte Preta Janderson (Professional) – Guild

(Professional) – Guild John Kleber (Sub-23) – Rio Branco-PR

See more at: Loaned players, Corinthians Board of Directors, Dulio Monteiro Alves and CT Joaquim Grava.