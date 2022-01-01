Corinthians receives consultation from Serie A club by Danilo Avelar

In recent days, Corinthians received a consultation from Ceará, interested in hiring defender Danilo Avelar. The player, who has another year on his contract, will no longer play for the Parque São Jorge club and is looking for a new destination in 2022.

The information was published by UOL and confirmed by my helm. Avelar, recovered from the cruciate ligament injury in his right knee that took him out of combat since October last year, would be the left-handed defender that the team from Ceará wants for the new season.

It was precisely with the current Ceará coach, Tiago Nunes, by the way, that Avelar started to be used as a defender at Corinthians. Before, with Osmar Loss, Jair Ventura, Fábio Carille and Diego Coelho, he was a full-back.

This is not the first Serie A club to attempt a deal. Coritiba, which returned to the first division this year, is a competitor. Cruzeiro came close to an agreement, but the sale of the club to former player Ronaldo blocked all negotiations by the former board. Danilo Avelar’s departure must be definitive.

In a press conference, soccer director Roberto de Andrade decreed that the athlete no longer plays for Corinthians. The manager said that the intention is to resolve the situation for next season.

“The integration of Danilo Avelar is a subject that has already been discussed at Corinthians, the president himself has already made a statement. Danilo Avelar will no longer play for Corinthians. He doesn’t play here. We’ll find a situation for him, let’s sell, let’s lend. We’re just waiting for the end of his transition from the medical department to be able to work anywhere else, but at Corinthians he doesn’t play anymore“, commented the Corinthians hat.

On October 7, 2020, Danilo Avelar played his last game in the Corinthians shirt and suffered a total tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee. During his recovery, the defender was involved in an episode of racial injury in an online game.

What happened on June 23 this year, when Avelar assumed committing a racial offense. “Fih black girl (sic)”, he wrote to an opposing player. The video of the game was made available on social networks and, a few hours after the release, he admitted the injury.

Soon after the episode, Corinthians stated that it was “in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures to end the relationship”. Even though he recovered from an injury, the player remained connected to Corinthians, but was not registered for this year’s Brasileirão and only performed a few training sessions.

Danilo Avelar arrived at Corinthians on loan in 2018. In mid-2019, the club got it right when he bought him from Torino, from Italy. After finishing 2020 as a starter at left-back, the athlete started acting as a defender.

See more at: Danilo Avelar and Mercado da Bola.