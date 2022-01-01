Corinthians studies anticipating ticket sales for Libertadores 2022; see the details

The Corinthians board is studying anticipating the sale of tickets for the three games of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. The portal my helm he found that the objective would be to obtain substantial revenue at the beginning of the year (between R$ 8 million and R$ 10 million), in addition to making life easier for Corinthians fans.

As it could not be different, the process would be carried out through the Fiel Torcedor, with the purchase of tickets by non-defaulting fan partners on the official website of the program (www.fieltorcedor.com.br).

Regarding the opponents, who will only be known in the Conmebol draw on March 23, the fan would buy tickets as “Game 1”, “Game 2” and “Game 3”.

It is worth remembering that this advance sale process would not be new at Parque São Jorge. At the beginning of the last decade, Corinthians also sold tickets in the ‘dark’ to Libertadores during the holidays and without defined opponents in the group stage. And the response was great, with almost 90,000 tickets in advance (30,000 per game at Pacaembu).

It must be remembered that the trend is for tickets for the South American competition to have their values ​​increased, mainly the noblest sectors. The expectation is that, in each of the group stage games, Corinthians will make around R$ 3 million in gross income.

In time: in the six games of Brasileirão with 100% of the seats available, the average was 39,823 players.

See more at: Tickets, Libertadores da America and Corinthians Board of Directors.