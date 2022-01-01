Covid: Italy hits most cases throughout pandemic – News

Italy registered this Friday (31) more 144,243 cases of infection by new coronavirus, which represents a record since the beginning of the pandemic and raises the total number of positives since the beginning of last year to more than 6.1 million.

According to an official balance released this Friday, more than 156 deaths were reported by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings to 137,247 the number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Currently, according to data from the Italian government, there are 900,984 active cases of Covid-19, with 11,150 people being admitted to hospitals, with 1,260 of them in the country’s ICUs.

This Friday, 1.2 million tests were carried out to detect the new coronavirus, which indicates a positivity rate of 11.03%. Currently, the government of Italy evaluates the return of classes, with safety conditions, from the 7th to the 10th of January.

However, the decision will be up to the authorities of each region. The idea is that vaccinated students who test positive for Covid-19 are isolated for five days, and those who are not immunized for ten.

The minister of Education of Italy, Patrizio Bianchi, has already stated that, for the country’s government, it is essential to preserve the classroom. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, made an appeal to increase the number of children aged 5 to 11 years who were vaccinated, as a way to avoid overloading hospitals.