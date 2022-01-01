Creator of Smash Bros. proves that it’s possible to play It Takes Two alone

Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Smash Bros., is known for being able to play two characters at the same time, against himself — as he did in the unveiling of Banjo & Kazooie as new fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Now the developer tried to play It Takes Two, cooperative game that won Game of the Year at TGA 2021, all alone. And it looks like he did it!

In a Twitter post, Sakurai showed photos of how she’s been handling the controls to control the two characters simultaneously — and it’s pretty impressive.

Check it out below:

The Game Award 2021を獲得した『It Takes Two』。

ふたり専用ゲームであることが最大の障壁だけど、ひとりでできなくもない…かも? pic.twitter.com/xb2WtE8Fvn — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) December 11, 2021

“It Takes Two won The Game Awards 2021. The biggest barrier is that it’s a two-player game, but maybe you can do it yourself…?” Sakurai wrote in the tweet.

It is noteworthy that being able to play the game of the hazelight it’s an impressive feat considering it features boss fights and puzzles that require teamwork and good coordination.

It Takes Two is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Origin and Steam). Check out our review!