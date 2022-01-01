Cruzeiro: Edu has a defined situation and is expected in Belo Horizonte for the pre-season – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Flickr/Brusque Edu finished as top scorer in Serie B this year and will be the hope of goals for Cruzeiro

Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team continues with the definitions about the players that were hired by Alexandre Mattos, even when the executive was in charge of the 2022 project for Raposa. One of the new cases solved is the attacker Edu.

Hired from Brusque, the top scorer of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship this year (17 goals) has already been told to appear normally at Toca II next week. The player was announced as a Fox booster on December 8th. To hire the center forward, Cruzeiro paid R$ 600 thousand to the team from Santa Catarina. payment was made on the 22nd of that month.

who doesn’t stay

The right-back Pará will not come to Cruzeiro. One of the players hired for the next season, the player terminated his contract even before being introduced. The wing’s businessmen issued a statement this week explaining that they entered into an agreement with the celestial club.

Sydney defender is another one who should not remain. The player does not accept the salary reduction proposal. The defender’s manager even threatens to go to court.

Goalkeeper Jailson has yet to define his situation. The player’s manager has already received a call from the Cruzeiro board and is still talking to unlock his future.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel