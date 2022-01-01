Cruzeiro will receive players from the 1990s on the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno

Ronaldo Fenômeno will promote a meeting with players who were his contemporaries at Cruzeiro in the 1990s. In all, 11 names were called by the new owner of the club. The situation is advanced, according to former left-back Nonato.

“They called us to a meeting at Toca da Raposa II, on Sunday morning. It’s not confirmed yet, but it should happen,” the former athlete told Super.FC.

Other ex-partners of Ronaldo from the club’s days will be there. William Dougas Humia Menezes, Aelson Mauro Lopes, Zelão, Macalé, Robson Cândido da Silva, Luiz Fernando Flores, Helinho, Célio Lúcio, Rodrigo Silva and Hamilton Careca are the guests at the Fenônemo. They played alongside the former player at the club between 1993 and 1994.

On the same day, Ronaldo Fenômeno will receive fans who are enrolled in the supporter partner program in the Diamond category. The idea is to make a presentation about the new format of the club, which became SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

