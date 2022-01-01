Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Up 3% and Starts Widespread Recovery; CEL, AAVE and ATOM advance two digits

After three days of declines, the relief coming from the maturity of $6 billion in options on the unregulated derivatives market brings positive volatility for Bitcoin (BTC), which rises 3% this morning and returns to trade above $48 thousand. Yesterday, the cryptocurrency briefly dropped to US$ 46,000.

As a sign of market optimism, the other cryptocurrencies react even better to the BTC breath and rise more strongly this morning, with virtually all assets in the top 100 by market value in positive territory – at 7:26 am, only three record losses: OHM, MIOTA and HT.

The recovery trial raises expectations for a possible breach of the $50,000 barrier for Bitcoin before the end of the year. Although it is not considered a resistance (a zone with many sell orders), the level is considered important to keep investors’ optimism in the entry of the new year.

On the other hand, year-end trading volume is still considered low, indicating reduced investor appetite after a disappointing month for Bitcoin.

Institutional ones, such as family offices and hedge funds, are pointed out as likely catalysts for the December low, the biggest so far since May 2021. They would be taking profits and even closing positions at loss to move capital to less risky products, in a cautious move against the reduction of central bank stimulus from the USA and Europe from 2022.

In a ripple effect, retail investor behavior is also down. According to Google data, searches for “bitcoin” remain at the lowest level of the year, indicating little interest from the average user in this asset class.

Even so, the behavior of altcoins points to a moment in the market when the price of Bitcoin matters less for other cryptoactives. Even on the low days of the last month of the year, the dominance of the BTC, which represents its market share of the total market value of cryptocurrencies, did not exceed 38% – in past low moments, the number even jumped to more than 50 %.

Among the cryptos that stand out this Friday are the Celsius Network (CEL), which rises $4.65 soon after winning a Blockchain Fest 2021 award for best cryptoactive lending platform, and the Aave decentralized finance protocol ( AAVE), which advances $273 after announcing the possibility of using “real” assets as collateral for loans.

Cosmos (ATOM), which seeks to create an environment of compatibility between blockchains, also operates in positive territory today, up 11.5%. Along with it is the Spell Token (SPELL), which navigates the growth of investments in DeFi and also gains double digits in the last 24 hours.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$48,492.72 +3.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,810.00 +3.2% Binance Coin (BNB) $526.51 +1.4% Solana (SOL) US$176.96 +2.7% Cardano (ADA) $1.37 +2.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Celsius Network (CEL) $4.65 +16.5% Aave (AAVE) $273.80 +14.1% Cosmos (ATOM) $31.84 +11.5% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02349140 +11.5% Arweave (AR) US$ 62.03 +11.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Olympus (OHM) US$309.52 -4.5% IOTA (MIOTA) $1.45 -3.4% Huobi Token (HT) $9.32 -2.7%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 49.45 -3.03% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 63.11 -two% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 62.00 -1.6% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 16.75 -1.93% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.26 -2.17%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (31):

Decentralized organizations hoard $16 billion in crypto treasures

The year that ends today was a milestone for the so-called Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO), a kind of collective of developers and users who have voting power over a protocol that runs on blockchain and, in general, has its own treasure trove of cryptoactives.

According to a survey by the DeepDAO platform, this type of organization started the year with a total treasure valued at US$ 400 million, and reaches the month of December with US$ 16 billion, a growth of 3,900% in the year.

Respondents from these organizations have increased even further, at around 13,000%, with 1.6 million digital wallets holding governance tokens from various projects. The biggest one is Uniswap (UNI), a decentralized brokerage that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) network and accumulates US$2.9 billion in treasure.

Next comes BitDAO, aimed at web 3.0 projects in general, with US$ 2.4 billion; and Lido Finance, a staking platform that has $602 million in treasury crypts.

OpenSea freezes accounts linked to theft of $2.2 million in NFTs

The OpenSea buy and sell NFT platform froze accounts linked to a $2.2 million theft of digital art from the Bored Ape Yatch Club (BAYC) collection, one of the most valuable in the world. After identifying “suspicious activity”, the marketplace stopped any negotiation of the NFTs in question.

The episode raised privacy concerns at OpenSea, which has yet to reveal how the digital items would have been diverted from the owner’s account.

In addition to user account diversions, OpenSea has recently been busy blocking NFTs that copy famous collections. An example is the Phunky Ape Yatch Club, whose items are identical to the BAYC, but with mirror images. NFTs of this type are being banned from the platform.

