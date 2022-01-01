Dana White Praises Conor McGregor for Being One of Her “Incredibly Loyal” Fighters in the UFC | combat

Dana White and Conor McGregor definitely have a successful partnership. The boss of the UFC and the main star of the company already had a disagreement, but most of the time they were side by side, eyeing the profit they could have together on Ultimate. Proof of this was Dana White’s statement this week in an interview with boxing expert Teddy Atlas, on his podcast “The Fight”. He has praised the Irishman’s loyalty since the fighter signed a deal with the UFC in 2013.

– Many fighters have been incredibly loyal to me and I have been incredibly loyal to them. Conor McGregor is one of them. Conor is a tough kid to deal with, but when you look at the way fighters are built, you see they’re different from everyone else on this planet,” Dana said.

Dana White and Conor McGregor: Definitely a successful partnership — Photo: Getty Images

Conor McGregor even sported two UFC belts, at light weight (up to 70kg) and at featherweight (up to 66kg), simultaneously, in addition to participating in the five biggest pay-per-view sales in the company’s history. In 2021, he was voted the highest paid athlete in the world, with nearly US$ 180 million accumulated last year according to Forbes magazine.

In addition to Conor McGregor, Dana White made a point of mentioning other names that were always available to the company.

– Ronda Rousey, Chuck Liddell, Matt Hughes, Conor McGregor, I don’t want to mention people, but many fighters over the past 20 years have been very loyal.

