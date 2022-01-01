Datafolha: Preference for PT reaches 28%, best result in 8 years; 2nd place has 2%





Datafolha research reveals that the PT lives its best moment since 2013 in terms of party preference. 28% of those interviewed said they preferred the party, a percentage much higher than that registered by the deputy leaders PSDB and MDB, who scored 2% each.

PDT and PSOL have 1% each and the other parties did not score.

The PT has been the favorite subtitle of Brazilians since 1999 and is now approaching the peak of support, reached in April 2012, during the first term of the president Dilma Rousseff. At the time, the preference for subtitles reached 31%.

The following years took a toll. In 2013, weeks after the June protests, the rate reached just 19%. In March 2015, came the worst result since 1989: 9%. The acronym recovered partially in April 2017, already under the government of Michel Temer, recording 15%. Afterwards, it reached the 20% range and remained in it, with small variations.

Now, the advance of support for the PT occurs simultaneously with the relaxed leadership of the former president squid in Datafolha for the race to Planalto Palace in 2022. The PT member has 48% of voting intentions in the 1st round and is considered by 51% as the best president in the country.

Datafolha also showed that, if the election took place today, Lula would beat any opponent in the 2nd round by at least 26 points.

The survey was carried out between December 13th and 16th with 3,666 people in 191 cities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.