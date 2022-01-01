Deathloop or GOTY from EDGE • Eurogamer.pt

The renowned EDGE magazine revealed the list with the best games of the year and Arkane Lyon’s Deathloop was voted GOTY, the best game of the year 2021.

Known as one of the most respected publications in the world and whose verdicts often outlast trends and guide the finest gamers, EDGE presents a list that is truly in your style. By this I mean that you will find here several indie names that have probably missed most of them.

Chicory: Colorful Tale comes in 2nd place and it’s easy to see why, after all, this is an adventure in the style of the classics The Legend of Zelda with unexpected mechanics such as painting scenarios.

Wildermyth, Dungeon Encounters and Bonfire Peaks represent this unexpected indie side of the industry, experiences that often delight the British publisher, while Forza Horizon 5, Hitman 3 and Returnal represent the efforts of some of today’s most popular publishers, such as Xbox and PlayStation .

Monster Hunter Rise and Psychonauts 2 are two other well-known names whose merits have been rightly recognized by EDGE.