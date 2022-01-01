Diego Costa displeased Corinthians and could end negotiations

Credit: Pedro Souza – Atlético-MG

Striker Diego Costa starts 2022 with an uncertain future. Still under contract with Atlético Mineiro, the player is in the sights of Atlético Mineiro and could leave the current Brazilian champion to play for the club alvinegro.

However, a joke on social media may have angered the Corinthians board. According to journalist Cosme Rimoli, columnist for portal R7, the top of Parque São Jorge would not have liked an ironic publication by the attacker.

+ Bola da Bola: Who arrives and who leaves Corinthians in 2022

Last week, Diego Costa published a photo with a bottle of beer and mocked rumors that he would be paying his termination fine to play for Corinthians, saying that the drink was the only thing he was buying at the time.

In addition to the joke being treated as in bad taste at the club, according to the journalist, the amounts requested by Atlético-MG may help to close the negotiations. It’s BRL 16 million to get the athlete released, who still receives BRL 1.5 million per month.

Corinthians remains active in the ball market behind a great forward for the Libertadores dispute in 2022. In addition to Diego Costa, the board is watching the situation of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez, who will be free in the middle of the year.

