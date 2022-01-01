Diego Costa, from Atlético, makes an unexpected change and generates repercussions on the web

Diego Costa Atlético

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

On the last day of 2021, Diego Costa left a flea behind the ears of Atlético fans. The Galo forward has an uncertain future at the club and is a Corinthians target for next season. Just now, an attitude on social media has added to the mystery.

Diego Costa removed the photo from his profile, on Instagram, with the Atlético shirt. Instead, an image of the player dressed in a neutral shirt. On the other hand, publications involving alvinegro were maintained. Despite this, the center forward’s move caused several comments on Twitter.

However, it will not be an easy task to remove Diego Costa from Atlético. The Minas Gerais club does not talk about the values ​​of a possible contract termination, but makes it clear that it will demand a good reward if the player leaves Galo for a rival club. This is what Sérgio Coelho, Galo’s representative, guarantees.

“Strengthening a rival is always very bad. (…) but everything is business. I’m reinforcing him and he’s giving me what in return? Are you solving a financial part of me? Are you reinforcing me from another side? Are you giving up someone that interests me, who will strengthen my team? So it depends on the negotiation. But if a high-level player of ours comes out to reinforce a rival without Atlético having won in exchange for that, the chance I’m sure is: it’s zero”, said Coelho in an interview with Alvinegro Channel.

For Atlético, Diego Costa played 19 games, scored five goals and was responsible for two assists this season. Despite the short time, he won the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil.

