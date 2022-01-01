Diego Souza returns to Grêmio and Pablo near Ceará

The last day of 2021 presented some good news in Mercado da Bola. Diego Souza, for example, was officially announced by Grêmio, the club he defended last season. In addition, Pablo is very close to leaving São Paulo for Ceará on loan, while Nikão is close to Inter and Diego Costa, on vacation in Madrid, made an update on social networks that stirred up Galo’s fans.

The return of those who never went

After being relegated with Grêmio, Diego Souza was dropped by the Tricolor board for next season. At that time, he opened negotiations with Vasco and Sport, but, curiously, he decided to keep his residence in Porto Alegre. The center forward had several conversations with Cariocas and Pernambuco, but the good individual moment he had in the South spoke louder.

Fresh start for Pablo?

Pablo did not have the expected success with the São Paulo shirt. On the contrary. Questioned by fans, the striker should have a new career start in 2022. Ceará had a loan proposal accepted by São Paulo. Alvinegro will pay 100% of the salary until December of next year. For the deal to come out, the player must accept the challenge. Will it melt?

Nikão forwarded on Inter

Internacional received the green light from Nikão, who leaves Athletico Paranaense at the end of his contract. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder accepted the offer presented by the club from Rio Grande do Sul and the conclusion of the agreement depends on bureaucratic procedures. The hiring announcement should take place in the first days of 2022. The player arrives with a four-year contract and will become one of the biggest salaries of the red squad.

On the way out, Diego?

Diego Costa raised another alert about his future by changing his Instagram profile picture. The forward exchanged the photo with the Atlético-MG shirt for a neutral one. In the feed, however, all the images are still on the air. On social networks, many fans of Galo found the episode strange. The 33-year-old is on vacation in Madrid, Spain, and hopes to determine his situation in the coming days. Corinthians monitors the situation.