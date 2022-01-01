‘Difficult to pay allowance’, jokes Fausto Silva when employing his son in his new program | Television



João Guilherme, son of Fausto Silva, will be alongside his father and Anne Lottermann in a new program Playback/Band

Rio – At Virada do Ano, Fausto Silva announced the attractions of his new show on Band and one of the news is the presence of the presenter’s son, João Guilherme, aged 18, sharing command of the program with his father and journalist Anne Lottermann .

The presenter explained that the network is a “family company” and therefore, he decided to invite his eldest son to share the presentation of the daily attraction. When announcing his first-born, Fausto Silva joked that the decision to employ João Guilherme came because it was “difficult to pay the allowance”.

The boy told the reason for having accepted to present the attraction. “I’m 18 years old. I think it’s a new year, being able to make a dream I’ve always had… I’ve wanted to work with TV since I was a kid, now is the time, I’m super excited,” he said.

Despite all the excitement, Fausto Silva said that his son hasn’t signed the contract yet because we don’t know if you’re going to take it seriously”, revealed the presenter.

repercussion

On social networks, the appearance of the presenter on the Band generated great repercussion among internet users. The program’s name occupied Twitter’s Trending Topics during the early morning hours of the first day of the year.

Was someone else like me missing Faustão? It warmed the .#FaustaoNaBand #faustian https://t.co/NgFHEZTbOl — Ediana Avelar (@edianaavelar) January 1, 2022

I watched Faustão yesterday, I miss him! The guy is awesome! I just think it’s a shame his show on Band isn’t on Sunday, the Brazilian family doesn’t deserve to end the weekend with Luciano Huck, for God’s sake! #FaustaoNaBand — Gi Piu (@GiPiu) January 1, 2022