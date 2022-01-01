Director details Paulo Sousa’s early days and talks about Jorge Jesus and changes in football at Flamengo

After going to Europe accompanied by the football VP Marcos Braz looking for a coach for the Flamengo in 2022 and make arrangements with Paulo Sousa, football director Bruno Spindel landed in Rio de Janeiro this Friday morning. Passing on details of the first days of work with the Portuguese coach, the executive reinforced his confidence in the decision taken, explaining the reasons that led Rubro-Negro to the name chosen for the season.







Bruno Spindel alongside Marcos Braz, Paulo Sousa and Rodolfo Landim (Photo: Reproduction) Photo: Throw!

– Those were days of hard work. We present the infrastructure, the people, so he can understand Flamengo’s processes, the cast. So they started having work meetings, planning 2022. He started to know the calendar, which is very hard, different from Europe, and started to plan the pre-season and evaluations – said Spindel, adding:

– We’re talking about casting. He said he has everyone, that it’s a very strong cast, but it’s the work we’re already doing, trying to qualify the cast a little at each window, and it won’t be different in this one.

Check out other responses from Bruno Spindel, Flamengo’s football director:

Paulo Sousa’s desire to direct Flamengo

There are several aspects, this one weighs too much. The will, the commitment, the desire to win. He is fully aware of the greatness of the fans and that he is one of the biggest clubs in the world, which has the need to win every game, to be a club of victories and titles. It’s a natural pressure for a club this size.

His willingness to be a part of it, to lead the process as a coach counts too much. From the first contact, this was very clear. His understanding of the dimension, the size of the Nation and Flamengo’s obligation to always be winning. It’s in Flamengo’s and his DNA too.

And there are the other aspects too. His coaching staff is complete, this is very important, nobody works alone. Processes and methods are clear and defined. We are very confident and confident with the decision we made.

Changes in the football department

That’s what we’ve been talking about since the end of Brasileirão. Every year, Flamengo makes the necessary evaluations and adjustments are made when necessary. Obviously, we are very grateful to Wagner (Miranda), but it’s a natural way out.

Decision to “not wait” for Jorge Jesus

We traveled to Portugal to look for a coach with a game idea compatible with Flamengo’s DNA, who would have a complete technical committee, with defined processes and methods. We were very convinced of Paulo’s issue from the beginning. It is obvious and natural that we followed this process. Marcos and I tried until the time that time began to put the 2022 season at risk.

In the beginning, time played in our favor. That’s our feeling. Marcos and I, as people, would like to wait more, but being in the institution’s chair, looking at 2022 with deadlines, we had to respect the time that would not put the season at risk.