‘Doctor Strange 2’: Wanda will be the VILLA in the feature, insider guarantees

According to the insider MyTimeToShineHello, who got a lot of information right about ‘eternal‘ and ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, Wanda will be the great villain of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘.

When a netizen mentioned his theory about Wong being tortured by Wanda in a certain scene in the trailer, the insider confirmed: “It’s true, because Wanda is the villain in the movie. When will people accept this?”

Previously, viewers had noticed an interesting detail about the Scarlet Sorceress in the trailer, which may set the character’s fate in production.

In a certain scene, it is possible to see that the character’s fingertips are darkened, as well as those of the villain Agatha Harkness.

Is it possible that this is a clue that Wanda may be becoming a villain? Or maybe the use of the Darkhold created physical effects on the character?

It is worth remembering that the feature will be released in national cinemas one day May 5th.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will star in the sequel, which will also feature the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams.

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have departed after a fierce battle in Avengers: Ultimatum, the genius former surgeon and the strongest wizard of all, Doctor Strange, must play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’

Sam Raimi directs.