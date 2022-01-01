Economic crisis calls warning for Brazil in 2022

Brazil, Stock Market Data, Stock Market Crash, Stock Market and Exchange, Moving Down

Brazilian numbers between July and September worry the market

Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek re-election, understands that economic numbers play against

Brazil suffers from global and internal problems

Brazil’s economy entered a “shallow recession” in 2021, dragged down by drought, a high interest rate and inflation, dealing a blow to President Jair Bolsonaro as he prepares for his re-election campaign. Gross domestic product fell 0.1% in the July-September period, after posting a revised 0.4% decline in the second quarter.

The crisis shows growing challenges for Latin America’s largest economy. Unemployment is above 12%, annual inflation is at its highest in five years and the central bank has launched the most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in the world this year. While most countries are enjoying strong growth after the pandemic, activity is losing momentum in Brazil despite lifting restrictions on the coronavirus and a widely expanded vaccination campaign.

Brazil’s huge agricultural sector fell 8% in the quarter amid a drought, while the industry was flat. On the other hand, services and household consumption grew 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively, according to the statistics agency.

The swap rates on the contract maturing in January 2023, which indicate investors’ expectations for the Selic at the end of 2022, fell 11 basis points to 11.71% in the morning trading session after the data was released. The real gained 0.2% to 5.6686 to the dollar.

The problems of Brazil, an almost abandoned country

Many of Brazil’s problems affecting the economy are global in nature: disruptions in the global supply chain, the drought that decimated agricultural land, and higher commodity prices are helping to fuel inflation, which will translate into further borrowing costs. higher. Traders are betting on an interest rate hike of at least 150 basis points at next week’s policy meeting, which would push the Selic to 9.25%.

However, some of the pain is self-inflicted. Investors are increasingly concerned about public finances as the government pushes for changes to a fundamental austerity law to allow Bolsonaro to increase social spending ahead of the 2022 elections. % of its value against the dollar this year, despite rising interest rates.

Analysts consulted by the central bank have lowered their GDP forecasts over the past two months as questions about Brazil’s fiscal trajectory mount. They now expect economic growth to slow to less than 0.6% next year, from 4.8% in 2021.

Latin America’s largest economy is losing momentum after the pandemic, even as businesses reopen and the majority of the population vaccinated against Covid-19. With the annual inflation rate at an 18-year high, activity showed signs of continuing malaise, and both industrial production and services registered unexpected falls in October.

Policymakers remain committed to bringing inflation expectations back to target, even if it means tightening monetary policy into “significantly tight” territory. At the last monetary policy meeting, they considered keeping interest rates higher for longer, even though they acknowledge that activity is “a little slower than expected”. A new round of fiscal stimulus implemented by President Jair Bolsonaro could boost the economy, although analysts expect inflation to continue to pressure activity.

Latin American countries live in great recession

Consumer prices in Mexico and Brazil – Latin America’s biggest economies – rose less than expected in early December, retreating from nearly 20-year highs. Inflation indicators continued to soar in the US and Europe, where central banks have yet to start raising rates. US consumer spending stagnated over the past month as price pressures continued to build.

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending stagnated in November as the fastest price gains in nearly four decades eroded purchasing power. The personal consumption expenditure price indicator, which the Federal Reserve uses for its 2% inflation target, rose by 0.6% from the previous month and 5.7% in November 2020, the highest reading since 1982.

European economies are facing a potentially crippling setback in their nascent recoveries if the worsening energy crisis forces many more factories to shut down or restrict operations. Energy and gas prices have reached record levels across the continent, with unscheduled nuclear shutdowns in France, dwindling Russian natural gas supplies and winter demand pushing producers to their limits.

Mexico’s annual inflation slowed more than expected in early December, as a new central bank governor prepares to take office amid concerns over the institution’s independence.

Consumer prices in Brazil rose less than expected in early December, raising hopes that inflation is finally cooling down after hitting an 18-year high last month.

Omicron is dealing a blow to the world economy as the pandemic enters its third year as a drag on growth and a driver of inflation. The global economy is expanding by just 0.7% in the last three months of the year, half the pace of the previous quarter and below the rate of around 1% observed just before the crisis. The global push toward electrified transportation has skyrocketed lithium consumption and battery material prices have more than tripled this year to a record high. Miners are rushing to expand capacity but cannot keep up with demand and the market squeeze is likely to persist in the near term.

Brazilians are increasingly bogged down

Signs of the pain caused by inflation are everywhere in the favelas that surround Brazilian metropolises. There is the removed firewood replacing the cooking gas in the kitchens, and the heads and bones of fish dropped into stews instead of meat and chicken; and the intricate alarm tags that grocers wrap around chunks of steak to discourage shoplifting; and the wave of graffiti stamping the word “hunger” in bold letters in building after building.

Consumer prices are rising at an annual pace of more than 10%, down from 1.9% in 2020. To make matters worse, the economy has slipped back into recession just months after starting its tepid recovery from last year’s meltdown.

This combination, known in economic circles as stagflation, is hitting the poorest Brazilians hardest. Spikes in the cost of food, gas and electricity have driven annual inflation for low-income households to 11.4%, according to the Institute of Applied Economics, a state-backed research agency known as Ipea. The rate is much lower – 9.3% – for the richest, reinforcing a stark truth: the pandemic has exacerbated inequality in Latin America and much of the rest of the developing world.

On average, Brazilian salaries dropped 4% after adjusting for inflation in the third quarter alone, government data show. Furthermore, only one in four children receiving assistance from the government’s public health system eats three meals a day this year. In 2018, that number was 62%.

All of this poses problems for President Jair Bolsonaro a year before he seeks re-election. With his popularity sinking, he unveiled several programs to help the Brazilian working class against the board of advisers who fear the changes will only increase fan inflation. A social program will nearly double cash transfers to the poor. Another is to subsidize cooking gas.

Inflation is an old enemy here that policymakers thought they had tamed for the past three decades. But then came the pandemic, spurring disruptions in the global supply chain and a surge in commodities that made items like food and fuel more expensive around the world.