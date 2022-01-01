Eight Games Awaited for Nintendo Switch in 2022 | Games

🎮 Nintendo Switch Online: See Expansion Pack Pricing, Games & Benefits

One of the Nintendo Switch launch titles in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set new paradigms in the series and served as an influence for a number of open-world games. Confirmation that the game would have a sequel was received with great excitement by fans and is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.

The first gameplay trailer highlights many elements familiar to fans, including graphical styling and exploration mechanics like the famous glider. The novelty is due to a kind of curse that Link suffered and that was responsible for transforming his right arm, which now has a mechanical aspect.

After many years without receiving news, Bayonetta 3 had its release confirmed for 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game is developed by Platinum Games and brings the protagonist with a new visual style, but with the same frenetic action for which the franchise is known. Remember that the game still doesn’t have a defined release date.

One of the highlights of this new version is the ability Demon Masquerade, able to summon different types of giant creatures and control them in real time during combat. Sometimes Bayonetta has to deal with colossal monsters and this mechanic is very useful to face them calmly.

Scheduled for release on January 28, 2022, Pokémon Legends: Arceus promises to be a major turning point in the little monster franchise. Developed by Game Freak, the game relies on a third-person exploration mechanic with real-time captures, as the Pokémon can be spotted walking across the scene. Still, combat will also be part of the gameplay.

Since its announcement, the Pokémon Legends: Arceus aesthetic has ended up yielding comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Also, the story takes place in the same Sinnoh region as Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, but many years in the past — before there was even the concept of a trainer or a Pokémon League. The objective is to catalog the little monsters and create the first pokedex in the place.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp

As the name suggests, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp is the remake of the first two games in the strategy franchise that marked the Game Boy Advance generation. It was announced during E3 2021 and ended up being postponed, now scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2022.

The purpose of the game is to command quite cartoonish armies in turn-based combat, with the possibility of moving land, air and naval units across the battlefield. Players must take down enemy squads and capture cities and bases to work their way to victory.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first fully 3D bet by one of Nintendo’s most iconic mascots, reminiscent of Super Mario Odyssey. Players control Kirby in ruins reminiscent of an ancient civilization, including shopping malls, amusement parks and abandoned streets.

Its iconic soaking abilities are also back and grant powers like sword, fire, ice, boomerang, thorns and more. The game’s release is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022, but there is still no confirmed date. Further details should be released in the coming months.

The sequel to one of Nintendo’s newest franchises, Splatoon 3 comes exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2022. The title delivers chaotic matches with paint guns already well-known by fans, but with a new arsenal of weapons, abilities and scenarios at their disposal. The action takes place in the Splatlands, a new region inhabited by both Inklings and Octolings.

In addition, the game will feature a story mode where players take control of a character called Agent 3. Several figures known to fans also appear in this mode, including sisters Callie and Marie who marked the first game in the franchise.

Scheduled for March 25, 2022, Rune Factory 5 is an RPG that mixes real-time combat with a farm simulator, in the best Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon style. Players are part of a peacekeeping organization called SEED, through which they must explore ruins and confront different types of creatures.

Outside of quests, you can tame monsters to help with agricultural tasks, participate in seasonal events, and form friendships with townspeople. As usual in games of this genre, it is also possible to find a suitor to marry and start your own family.

Described as the most ambitious game in the franchise’s history, Sonic Frontiers bets on an open world for exploration and promises a new gameplay experience for the famous Sega franchise. The action takes place in Starfall Islands, which brings more realistic landscapes with dense forests, waterfalls, deserts and more.

The developer still doesn’t have further details on the release date, but Sonic Frontiers is slated for the end of 2022. There aren’t many details on what gameplay will look like in practice, but the idea is that the experience will please both longtime fans and fans. also new enthusiasts.

